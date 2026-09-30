HHS Sec. Kennedy Touts AI at the 2026 MAHA Summit, Says the Age of 'Trust the Experts' Is Dead

In the Fireside Chat that concluded Tuesday's 2026 MAHA Summit, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. touted the benefits of AI and how it will change the landscape of public health and medicine.

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Kennedy and Vice President JD Vance had just left President Donald Trump's White House Accord on Super Intelligence executive order signing with the AI technology moguls and others. Kennedy artfully looped this into the ways AI will transform patient access to their own medical care.

In his introductory remarks, Kennedy said:

"Speaking of Super Intelligence: My agency, I'm told, has done more than any other agency in government, in driving Super Intelligence, because we recognized from the beginning that we live at an inflection point. We have the capacity now, with technology, to solve our most daunting public health problems that are otherwise existential, but we actually have the chance to solve them right now. "And Sam Altman was over in our office a couple of days ago. And he said something interesting to me. First of all he confirmed that my agency has done more than any other agency. Which, I don't know, I'm sure the CIA probably knows more about it than we did. "But he said, two years ago I wouldn't have advised anybody to take medical advice alone from AI. He said, but today, it would be malpractice for a doctor to make a diagnosis or to make a prescription without at least checking AI. One of the things we are doing at our agency is we're making it easy for every American to use AI. So that you'll have access. By the time we leave, every American will have access on their cell phones to their own medical records. "You may have a medical record that's a thousand pages long. You have six minutes with the doctor today, he's not going be able to review it. But the AI can. It can review it, it can distill it, it can give you a second opinion that is much better informed than any doctor in the country. So we have this tremendous potential, but there's also some downsides."

Then Kennedy made this bold declaration: “We’re never, ever again going to be able to be dominated by public officials who tell us, ‘Trust the experts.’”

WATCH:

“We’re never, ever again going to be able to be dominated by public officials who tell us, ‘trust the experts.’”@SecKennedy on how AI can empower Americans to independently evaluate health information:



“Every American will be able to check their own medical advice, and also be… https://t.co/7T1NOVQckp pic.twitter.com/HTIyemxi3A — HHS Rapid Response (@HHSResponse) September 29, 2026

“We’re never, ever again going to be able to be dominated by public officials who tell us, ‘trust the experts.’” @SecKennedy on how AI can empower Americans to independently evaluate health information: “Every American will be able to check their own medical advice, and also be able to check the advice of public officials. If someone tells you, ‘masks work,’ ‘trust the experts’ — AI may tell you otherwise.

AI is not just here to stay, but as Kennedy said, it has tremendous potential to reshape the way we manage our health, health choices, and medical treatment. The discussion between Kennedy and Vance continued, as they explored those potentials as well as some of the downsides.

Vance expressed that the amazing benefits in reach through AI far outweigh the downsides.

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"So, I think that we just have to be adults about it. Every technology in human history has risks, every technology has downsides. But they also have incredible upsides. And part of our jobs as adults, as policy makers, and as leaders is just to balance the good with the bad, and I think we have an administration that's very much optimized to do just that."

Something else that should be looked at is access to scans and large-scale tests, and how AI can reshape this landscape. These pivotal diagnostic tools should be just as accessible as patient medical records on cell phones. A doctor should no longer be able to give their patients the side eye or brush them off when they request a certain group of labs to be performed or ask for an ultrasound or MRI; particularly if the patient is willing to pay for it.

While AI can help bypass gatekeepers, it will require the gatekeepers also to buy in to a partnership with the American people to help them take that control, rather than try to maintain it.

Kennedy and Vance discuss this, as well as the Fraud Task Force and other MAHA initiatives. They also discuss why Secretary of State Marco Rubio has the best memes of the administration.

Only 20 minutes and well worth the time.

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WATCH:

VP Vance and Secretary Kennedy speaking at the MAHA Summit today.

I can’t wait for Vice President Vance to become President Vance.

Vance spoke out early about his own mRNA vaccine injury and, as a senator, was willing to question what was happening at a time when doing so came… pic.twitter.com/YCm2XrhtmW — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) September 29, 2026

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