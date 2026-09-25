Feel-Good Friday: One Texas Woman Stepped Up, 'Blessing' 81-Year-Old Deliveryman's Family

Angels among us is the subject of this week's Feel-Good Friday.

Since 2023, 81-year-old Don Johnson has worked as an independent contractor, returning delayed or lost luggage from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport back to its rightful owners. Johnson was not doing this as a lark or because he wanted to find something to occupy his time. Josephine, his bride of 57 years, is battling an aggressive form of cancer, and Johnson needed to find work in order to make ends meet.

Advertisement

Johnson told reporter Candace Sweat of local NBC affiliate, NBCDFW:

With the increase in living expenses, and groceries, and everything, we were just getting by. I appreciate what we do get from insurance, but it just doesn't cover it all. And cancer treatment is very expensive.

The couple had moved in with their daughter to mitigate some of their overhead, but the expenses continued to mount, overwhelming them. With 14-hour days and driving 300-400 miles just to do this work, Johnson was clearly exhausted as he climbed the steep stairway of a residence to drop off luggage for Erin Howell in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Howell heard him as he struggled to navigate the stairwell to deliver the luggage, and she could not believe what she saw on her Ring camera.

Howell came down and offered to help him, striking up a conversation with Johnson in the process. One thing Howell asked was why he was doing this type of work at his advanced age. Johnson said that this was the only job that would hire him. "I tried Amazon and Walmart and other places. It was either not the right moment, or they just passed on me," he told her.

Some are making the argument that Johnson shouldn't have to work, and that is a valid one. In an ideal world, he should be spending precious time with his beloved wife and not having to be concerned about earning an income.

However, a larger argument can be made about why our society chooses to force people into retirement or subsistence who are more than willing or able to work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 1 in 5 Americans aged 65 or older are still active in the workforce or are looking for work. But ageism is a real thing. With a wealth of life experience, institutional knowledge, and embedded work ethic, it is criminal that so many businesses and corporations refuse to hire our seasoned citizens.

But for Johnson, his fortunes were about to change. Howell was so moved by his plight, that she uploaded her Ring camera footage to TikTok, and also started a GoFundMe for Johnson and his wife Josephine.

#mutualaid #humanity #kindness #helpdon ♬ original sound - HelpDonRetire @helpdonretire His name is Don. He is 81 years old and puts over 200,000 miles a year on his car delivering lost airline luggage because it’s the only job that will hire him. He isn't doing this by choice—his beautiful wife of 51 years, Josephine, is currently fighting a severe battle against pancreatic cancer. The medical bills are crushing them and his car keeps breaking down. At 81, he should be home holding her hand, not lifting bags that weigh half as much as he does on the highway. I started a GoFundMe as their local neighbor to get Don home. Please help us share his story and get him off the road. 💔👇Link to help Don retire is pinned in comment section! #gofundme

Obviously the story has since gone viral, as it has been featured nationally, on outlets like Fox News and NewsNation. Comedian Matt Rife and CEO and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman made generous donations to the Johnson crowdfund. As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $720,000 of its $1 million goal.

Don Johnson told NBCDFW that Howell standing in the gap for his family "was just a miracle. We didn't ask for it, but it helps so much," adding that he looks forward to the day when their finances are stable and he "can help people, just like I'm being helped."

Advertisement

The woman who met this moment, Erin Howell, said in her GoFundMe update that she does not want credit:

The story should stay on Don and Josephine. I do not deserve more praise than anyone who donated, messaged, prayed, posted, or share. We are all one. I am standing with you, not a step ahead. This started because I saw a neighbor who needed help. Instead of feeling sad and moving on, I chose to step in. That is the biggest blessing we can give each other. Focus on the good. Always choose love. I choose love, and we are here.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Editor's Note: At RedState, it's not all about politics and policy. We like to bring attention to what's good in the world, with columns like "Feel-Good Friday," "Start Your Weekend Right," and "Hoge's Heroes."

Support our work! Join RedState VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



