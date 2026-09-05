Knives Out Again: Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man on Brooklyn Bridge

At around 3:30 AM on Friday, emergency services fielded reports about a man wielding a knife and walking among the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge. The 84th precinct of the New York Police Department and Emergency Response Unit (ESU) were deployed to the scene.

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According to ESU Chief Gerard V. Dowling, officers scaled the bridge to try and convince the man to come down safely.

“He stated, ‘I want to die, I want you to kill me, I have a bomb, you’re going to make me do something bad to the cops,’” Dowling told reporters. He ignored multiple commands to come down and drop the weapon as police continued to speak with him for about an hour, Dowling said. Then, hundreds of feet above the East River, the man quickly descended the cable toward the line of ESU officers, who were strapped single-file into harnesses clipped to the bridge. When the man got within three feet of the closest cop, he lunged with the knife.

That ESU officer responded and shot the man. He was given aid and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

NYPD did a brief press conference to detail the moves and decisions made.

WATCH:

NYPD executives provide updates on an ongoing investigation on the Brooklyn Bridge. https://t.co/heZDQXbeIR — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 4, 2026

As stated in the video, a knife and a flashlight were recovered at the scene.

This is the knife recovered from the scene. pic.twitter.com/k08wkRq2RM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 4, 2026

A reporter asked whether a bomb was present on scene. ESU Chief Dowling said that would be part of the ongoing investigation.

Knives and bombs seem to be the weapon of choice for these disturbed individuals and activated jihadists, and New York appears to be the epicenter of these types of engagements, as the crazed woman in Times Square who murdered a young Bank of America VP, attests. Heightened awareness by citizens and law enforcement will be required to mitigate these types of tragedies. It appears we are in a new frontier.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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