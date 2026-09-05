'White Dudes for Kamala' Acolyte, SAG-AFTRA President Praises Trump's Plan to Rescue Hollywood

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced his plan for what he has dubbed the "Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act." The idea was birthed in a meeting between the president and Hollywood icon and actor Jon Voight, who begged Trump to help staunch the bleeding and allay Hollywood's demise. While a formal plan has yet to be released, the president aims to offer tax credits to studios, producers and directors to encourage them to bring their filmmaking back to America.

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🚨 President Trump just met with Hollywood ambassador and movie legend Jon Voight and called Hollywood a complete disaster. Trump said film and TV production has fled to Canada and other countries, leaving California and other blue states bleeding jobs. Voight and others in the… pic.twitter.com/bwJtQ0HswW — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 1, 2026

President Trump just met with Hollywood ambassador and movie legend Jon Voight and called Hollywood a complete disaster. Trump said film and TV production has fled to Canada and other countries, leaving California and other blue states bleeding jobs. Voight and others in the industry want federal tax incentives to bring the work home. Trump said the incentives would be paid back many times over in tax revenue and should be bipartisan. Trump is calling on Congress to pass a federal production incentive immediately and make American entertainment in America again.

WATCH:

Also asked Trump on the federal film tax credit proposal ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Xjz8QTPpq9 — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) September 2, 2026

President Donald Trump’s call for a federal incentive to bring film and television production back to the United States won support Tuesday from three major unions representing Southern California entertainment workers. SAG-AFTRA, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Teamsters Local 399, urged Congress to act on Trump’s proposal, arguing that U.S. productions and thousands of jobs have been lost to countries offering more competitive incentives.

Amazingly enough, instead of Democrats and the Left melting down in a TDS-fueled rage, complaining that this plan is terrible and that Trump will destroy everything, instead, they are backing his play! From entertainment labor unions to Democrats like CA Gov. Gavin Newsom and CA Sen. Adam Schiff, all are on board and anxious to see it come about.

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Now, "White Dudes for Harris" acolyte, actor, and SAG-AFTRA president Sean Astin is singing Trump's praises, The Independant reports in the story linked above.

Among those backing Trump’s plan was SAG-AFTRA president Sean Astin, star of the Lord of the Rings franchise, The Goonies and Stranger Things, who in a joint statement with national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland hailed the president’s “vocal and determined leadership”. “Calling for federal production incentives is exactly what the entertainment industry needs,” their statement said.

Two years ago, Astin was part of the pro-Kamala Harris bro group, which had a bonding session/fundraiser over Zoom that raised four million for the former VP and presidential candidate. Astin poured out his emotions about the need for men to bond and unify behind a "qualified" Black woman for president.

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It's quite nauseating, but if you need some comic relief, it is linked here.

The fact that Trump has moved from existential threat and danger to democracy to potential savior of the entertainment industry is the height of irony. Hell just may have frozen over.

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