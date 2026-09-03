Gloria Steinem Is Dead at 92; So Is the Movement That She Birthed

According to her Instagram page, Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her New York brownstone. The feminist icon who ushered in the second wave of a movement of female empowerment and equality was 92.

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Born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1934, Steinem was a "founder of New York and Ms. magazines, and is the author of An Unexpected Life, The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off, My Life on the Road, Moving Beyond Words, Revolution from Within, and Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions, in addition to many collections and essays," a biography on her website said. "She co-founded the National Women’s Political Caucus, the Ms. Foundation for Women, the Free to Be Foundation, and the Women’s Media Center in the United States. As links to other countries, she helped found Equality Now, Donor Direct Action, and Direct Impact Africa," it added.

Steinem's Instagram post read, in part:

Yesterday, Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her," the message read. "Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end." Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard. Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor. She spent her recent years doing the two things she loved most: being in community with others and writing. She has welcomed hundreds of guests into her living room for Talking Circles, a tradition she insisted will continue long after she is no longer with us. As Gloria wrote in her forthcoming book, 𝘈𝘯 𝘜𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘓𝘪𝘧𝘦, “I have now lived for more than fifty years in this brownstone, in rooms that have witnessed lives before mine, and will know others after I am gone.” This book, along with her commitment to her home becoming a center for social justice movements, are among the many gifts Gloria has given the world with the hope they have ripple effects for generations to come. Gloria often quoted the adage: “The flap of a butterfly’s wing can change the weather hundreds of miles away.”









It was Steinem's personal social media, and as is its wont, postings only reflect what is glowing and praiseworthy. The truth is never so rosy. Like her masculine counterpart Hugh Hefner, Steinem did tremendous damage to gender roles, male and female identity, marriage, and family. We cannot fail to mention the over 64 million (and counting) innocent lives aborted as a result of the push for unfettered sexual freedom — championed by Steinem — which resulted in the discarding of the product of that lifestyle. We also cannot forget the destroyed young men who have been marginalized, drugged, attacked, and deemed irrelevant in this push for a society fueled by Girl Power and vibes.

Not sure there's any other woman who did more damage TO women than Gloria Steinem. She framed motherhood as a weakness and an 'obligation' rather than the powerful act it truly is to create life.



Only women can do it.

That's real power.



Won't miss her. pic.twitter.com/72d0ofM7a7 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 3, 2026

After thoroughly trashing womanhood, it should have come as no surprise that in her latter-days quest for "social justice," Steinem advocated and championed the transgender agenda. When you bastardize so-called gender roles, the embrace of its Frankenstein monster is inevitable.

I would go as far to say that the Andrea Yates, the Lindsay Clancys, the confused Hollywood starlings celebrating their abortions, and the mess that is the WNBA, which doesn't even know what womanhood is, let alone have grounds to defend it, are all the harvest of Gloria Steinem's tortured legacy.

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🚨 BREAKING: Gloria Steinem is dead at 92!!



I’m sure the media will spend the day celebrating her as a feminist icon. I won’t.



She helped sell generations of women a worldview that treated motherhood and traditional womanhood as shackles while presenting abortion as… pic.twitter.com/peMkBjwUqK — Bethany O’Leary 🇺🇸 🦅 (@BethanyForTruth) September 3, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Gloria Steinem is dead at 92!! I’m sure the media will spend the day celebrating her as a feminist icon. I won’t. She helped sell generations of women a worldview that treated motherhood and traditional womanhood as shackles while presenting abortion as “liberation”. We were promised that dismantling literally EVERY traditional expectation placed on women would make us “freer, happier and more fulfilled”. Complete lies from the pits of hell. Decades later, I think the cultural wreckage obviously speaks for itself. I honestly believe America will be dealing with the consequences of this demonic ideology for generations. Now, it’s between her and God…

But the legacy media is trotting out its hagiographies, and the headlines say it all. "Trailblazing feminist organizer," POLITICO wrote. NPR penned "Trailblazing journalist and activist." None of their tributes mention the lives and families left dead and broken as Steinem blazed, organized, and activated. Will anyone acknowledge or take responsibility for that?

To end on a positive note, what is also a result of Steinem's legacy is the backlash it has created, producing organizations and movements that embrace family, celebrate women in all our iterations, and defend the pursuit of freedom and choice that upholds life and celebration. We have generations that now defend, champion, and platform strong and capable men and women in every role, without the noxious anti-family and anti-life biases that have defined and shaped modern feminism. So, as the Left celebrates Steinem's legacy, we can celebrate the continued demise of second and third-wave feminism and all its toxic elements.

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