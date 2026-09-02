Nice Work If You Can Get It: DHS Tech Worker Pleads Guilty to $250,000 Worth of Fraud

The Trump administration is shaking every administrative and agency tree, and lots of fraud is falling out. On Wednesday, a full-time employee of the Department of Homeland Security pled guilty to making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims. Her crime? She worked under the table as an independent contractor for various other government agencies while she worked full time for DHS in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

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Richeline Anisso Fung, 46, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims while working as a full-time employee for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS-CISA), announced… pic.twitter.com/rfqOb5U00n — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) September 2, 2026

Richeline Anisso Fung, 46, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims while working as a full-time employee for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS-CISA), announced @USAttyPirro.

Illegal aliens who can't speak English driving trucks on America's roadways, and maiming and murdering citizens, and government employees who game the system to steal work from other American citizens who need it. Wonder what it feels like to not have a conscience.

Richeline Anisso Fung, 46, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and formerly of Maryland, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims while working as a full-time employee for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS-CISA), announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. “Richeline Fung stole a quarter‑million dollars from the American taxpayer, and today she stands as a convicted felon who will be required to pay full restitution,” said U.S. Attorney Pirro. “Let this be unmistakable: if you defraud the American people, federal agents will come knocking. Nationwide initiatives across federal agencies are rapidly detecting, rooting out, and prosecuting wrongdoing to protect every taxpayer dollar as part of President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.” The Honorable Sparkle Sooknanan accepted Fung’s guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 20, 2027.

Sooknanan is usually playing antagonist to the Trump administration, so it will be curious what sentencing the judge imposes.

“No profession is immune from prosecution,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division. “Richeline Fung abused her positions as a federal employee and government contractor to steal nearly $250,000 from the U.S. government. Public service is a public trust, not an opportunity to defraud American taxpayers. We will continue to hold accountable anyone who defrauds the United States, regardless of title or agency.”

Gotta hand it to this administration: they've been true to that. As RedState reported, in June, DHS brought immigration attorneys up on federal charges for falsifying asylum claims. In December 2025, Los Angeles County employees were nabbed for collecting over $700,000 in fraudulent pandemic claims, and in early 2025, the FBI brought a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol director up on charges of defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). That's just the short list as the White House Fraud Task Force, the FBI and the DOJ continue to root out corruption in the programs, and sadly among the rank-and-file staff. Because nobody knows how to game the system like someone who works in the system.

More about Fung:

According to court documents, Fung was a full-time DHS-CISA employee between September 2016 and October 2025. She lived in Maryland when she started working for DHS-CISA but moved to Florida. Between January 2021 and August 2024, Fung served in multiple federal government contractor positions despite being a full-time U.S. government employee with DHS-CISA. She worked as a contractor for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Energy, Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). She served in these positions as a direct employee or as an independent contractor/consultant through her business RAF Pro-Consulting, LLC, which she incorporated in Florida in 2020.

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Fung spent almost 10 years collecting a sizeable paycheck, while siphoning off more through government contracts. Fung submitted timesheets that certified the number of hours she worked each pay period, but would routinely overstate those hours. On more than one occasion, Fung claimed to have worked more than 24 hours in a single day.

For example, in February 2022, Fung was employed by DHS-CISA and three different federal contractors performing work for USDA, FHWA, and DOJ. For that month alone, Fung’s combined hours totaled more than 24 hours in a single day on 15 occasions. Shockingly, she claimed to work 33 hours on February 7, 8, 9, and 10, and 32 hours on February 11.

In her plea, Fung admitted she hid her federal contracts from her bosses at DHS-CISA, and hid her full-time employment from the other government agencies for whom she contracted. After her move from Maryland to Florida, Fung worked remotely, so it allowed her to keep the plates of her fraudulent employment spinning.

Fung also admitted that her criminal conduct caused the U.S. government to suffer a loss of nearly a quarter million dollars. As part of her plea agreement, she must pay full restitution.

Along with the administration reclaiming the U.S. taxpayer's money, let's hope Fung has been fired and her mugshot broadcast far and wide.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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