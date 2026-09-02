Gender Transition Happening in the Heartland: DOJ Civil Rights Says, 'Not on Our Watch'

This is the type of news you expect out of California or New York. But cornfed Kansas? It's shocking, but not surprising. If the LGBTQ+ mafia is going to infect this red state, Kansas City, KS is the place to start. Whenever the National Education Association (NEA) is involved, that rot usually runs deep.

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In 2025, Heartlander News exclusively aired a video of a phone call where Kansas City Public School District (KCKPS) representatives, along with NEA representatives from Kansas City, and NEA President Dominick DeRosa, plotted how they could sneak in LGBTQ+ and DEI materials and teachings, in violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA).

The online meeting, called an “LGBTQIA+ Round Table Discussion,” lasted 90 minutes and included discussion of how teachers could help students suffering from gender dysphoria hide the condition from their families, even for kids in elementary school. Additionally, the candid chat by teachers, many of whom identified as LGBTQ, addressed the use of pronouns preferred by students and sexual identity “coming out” experiences, all of which they agreed must be hidden from parents who disagree. The meeting was organized by Lauren Hernandez, who remains a staff member of the district’s DEI department under its new name.

KCKPS moved forward with that discussion, and the DOJ warned them that they needed to course-correct. In July, they gave KCKPS 14 days to correct its transgender policies. If they did not, they could face a possible loss of federal funds and legal action.

KCKPS messed around and met reality. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division filed a lawsuit.

BREAKING:@theJusticeDept files first-of-its-kind suit against Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools for secretly helping kids "transition" genders at school—behind parents' backs. No consent, no notice, just a hidden policy—violating FERPA & PPRA. @CivilRights is taking it to court!… pic.twitter.com/YK6wbPiNh8 — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) September 1, 2026

Per Heartlander News:

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Tuesday aimed at stopping the district from facilitating secret “gender transitions” for children at school without their parents’ knowledge or consent. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division filed the “first-of-its-kind suit,” alleging violations of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA), Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division posted on X. “Parental rights are paramount in the operation of America’s public schools, and Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools does not know children better than their own parents,” she said in a release. “The Department will not tolerate school districts playing fast and loose with federal law in the service of radical gender ideology.” The legal complaint references “undated recordings” in which a staff member said the district’s “transgender guideline” wasn’t available to the public but was safeguarded by certain “gatekeepers.” In another recording, Lauren Hernandez, the district’s organizational development specialist, discussed how to “support students whose culture is against the LGBTQIA relationships,” including asking a student about his willingness to share information with his father, who is a preacher.

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That transgender guideline, called "Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Students Internal Guidance Document," blocks parents from knowledge of their child's transition and bypasses obtaining their consent.

As detailed in the Department’s complaint, KCKPS’s Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Students Internal Guidance Document (Transgender Guideline) directs staff to develop and implement “transitioning” plans for children’s so-called “gender identity” without informing or obtaining consent from their parents. KCKPS implements its Transgender Guideline without the knowledge of many in the KCKPS community, including parents. FERPA prohibits a school district from maintaining any policy that denies or effectively prevents a parent from exercising the right to inspect and review his or her child’s education records. PPRA separately requires prior written parental consent before a school may require children to submit to any survey, analysis, or evaluation that reveals sensitive information about the student or the student’s family. Because KCKPS’s policies and practices violate core parental rights secured by FERPA and PPRA, the lawsuit seeks an injunction to halt the Transgender Guideline’s enforcement, among other relief.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon affirmed that this type of disregard of parental rights will no longer stand.

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“For decades, schools operated with little accountability as federal parental rights laws like FERPA and PPRA went unenforced, allowing some districts to cut parents out of deeply personal matters involving their own children,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “That era is over. The Trump Administration is enforcing these laws at an unprecedented scale and making clear that schools cannot hide sensitive information from parents and expect to operate with impunity. We are grateful to the Department of Justice for taking this next step and for its continued partnership with the Department of Education to enforce federal law and protect the fundamental rights of parents.”

The Department of Education affirmed that it tried to work with KCKPS to comply with the law, but KCKPS felt it was above all that.

KCKPS’s conduct violates the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA) — laws designed to safeguard parental rights, including the rights to access and oversee information collected and maintained about their children in public schools. The lawsuit follows extensive efforts by the Department of Education to secure KCKPS’s compliance with federal law.

Amazingly enough, this is one of the first lawsuits of this kind, and other blue and red states like California and Oklahoma have also been in violation of these laws. So, the success or failure of this lawsuit will set the precedent for all the others.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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