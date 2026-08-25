With Sealed Warrants, the FBI Raids Luxury High Rises in Downtown LA

After California Gov. Gavin Newsom made noises on Monday about suing the Trump administration over President Trump's mail-in ballot executive order, the next morning saw some interesting developments. In the early hours of Tuesday, the FBI raided two luxury apartment buildings on Wilshire Boulevard in Downtown Los Angeles.

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Federal agents hit two high-end Downtown Los Angeles apartment complexes Tuesday morning in a dramatic early-hours operation that had choppers circling and residents wondering what the hell just happened.

Local ABC 7 captured air footage of an LAPD helicopter landing on the helipad of the Apex building with FBI agents in full tactical gear.

Details are limited, but an FBI spokesperson confirmed the agency served federal search warrants downtown and that the Los Angeles Police Department assisted in the investigation. Video from AIR7 showed an LAPD helicopter landing on the helipad of the Apex building on W 9th Street. FBI agents, armed and dressed in tactical gear, were seen sitting on the edge of the helicopter before exiting the helipad and heading downstairs. Plainclothes agents were also visible outside the building.

The details of the warrant remain sealed, fueling much social media speculation.

By afternoon the story was lighting up social media. One early theory floating around X tied the timing to a recent post from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California about an election-fraud crackdown and promised arrests. Another guess pointed at possible foreign-influence or CCP-related activity, citing the number of international residents in the luxury high-rises. Both remain pure speculation.

Here is the X post from First Assistant United States District Attorney Bill Essayli, alluding to mail ballot fraud and possible arrests.

These measures wouldn’t be necessary if states like California didn’t allow non-citizens to easily register to vote and get mail ballots.



We are actively identifying ineligible citizens on California’s dirty voter rolls and will soon announce criminal arrests related to our… https://t.co/t0wnNAyY9w — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) August 25, 2026

These measures wouldn’t be necessary if states like California didn’t allow non-citizens to easily register to vote and get mail ballots. We are actively identifying ineligible citizens on California’s dirty voter rolls and will soon announce criminal arrests related to our election fraud investigation.

Thus far, there is no clear connection between Essayli's post and this early morning raid. However, between the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division lawsuit against California for its refusal to turn over the state's voter rolls, coupled with Newsom's panties being in a wad over Trump's election integrity actions, there is something afoot.

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As stated on Monday, Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom are under DOJ investigation, so Newsom forcing further scrutiny through yet another lawsuit against the Trump administration could well be the legal and political rope by which he hangs himself out to dry.

This is a developing story. RedState will update as information becomes available.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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