A Much-Needed Dose of AI Optimism

Over the weekend, Elon Musk shared a short video on X depicting an amazing vision of humanity’s future.

Advanced robots work alongside humans, flying vehicles glide between gleaming cities, and humanity expands into space and establishes civilizations on other planets. At one point, the video describes a world “where natural and artificial minds collaborated.”

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Musk added a comment to the video, saying that “this is the future we shall bring into being.”

This is the future we shall bring into being pic.twitter.com/8aD0w8MDVc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2026

Watching the video, a thought struck me. When was the last time popular culture asked us to imagine that technological advancement might actually make the future better?

Our fictional futures tend to be bleak and often desolate dystopias. There is The Terminator, The Matrix, Black Mirror, Blade Runner, and Westworld, just to name a few. Humanity is usually being controlled in a tyrannical technocratic state, manipulated by some all-powerful corporation, or hunted by an army of killer robots.

We have become very good at imagining everything that could go wrong with advanced technology. But perhaps we should spend a little more time imagining what could go right.

A Culture of AI Pessimism

The pessimism surrounding AI and emerging technology extends far beyond Hollywood.

Recent headlines have been dominated by stories about AI running amok and the tech’s grave potential. OpenAI recently disclosed that experimental models circumvented safeguards, gained internet access, exploited vulnerabilities, and accessed systems belonging to Hugging Face, a company that developed a platform for developers to host tools.

At the same time, some of the people building the most advanced AI systems have been warning that technology could eventually become very dangerous if development outpaces our ability to adequately control it.

The public has clearly gotten the message. A new Politico poll found that nearly two in every three Americans believe advanced AI poses at least a moderate risk of eventually destroying humanity. 48 percent of those surveyed voiced support for a pause in AI development. These results crossed partisan lines and spanned demographic lines as well.

To be clear, I don’t think fears surrounding AI should be simply dismissed. I have spent years writing about AI’s potential threats to privacy, personal autonomy, free expression, and individual liberty. Powerful AI systems could become massive tools for surveillance, manipulation, and control.

But risk represents only one side of this technological revolution. Increasingly lost amid the warnings is AI’s almost unimaginable potential to improve life.

Imagine What Could Go Right

Let’s start with manufacturing.

For decades, American manufacturing has struggled to compete with countries offering cheaper labor and less red tape. AI-powered automation and increasingly advanced robotics could fundamentally alter that equation.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has made this exact argument, saying automated manufacturing is “perfect for America” and that advanced robotics could increasingly make domestic manufacturing economically viable.

Imagine highly automated American factories operating around the clock, producing everything from automobiles to electronics. Robots could perform dangerous jobs, alleviate labor shortages, and dramatically increase productivity.

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That same revolution could eventually extend to construction, agriculture, transportation, and logistics.

Then consider medicine and healthcare.

AI systems can analyze enormous amounts of biological information, help predict protein structures, identify promising drug candidates, and search for patterns that would take human researchers years to uncover.

Combined with increasingly sophisticated medical imaging, genetic testing, and wearable biometrics, AI could help move medicine toward a much more personalized and preventative model.

Imagine a world where cancers are routinely identified before patients even experience symptoms. Where treatments are designed around an individual’s unique biology. Where new drugs are discovered faster. Where an AI system continually analyzes your health data and alerts your doctor to a developing problem years before it becomes life-threatening.

Education could undergo a similar transformation.

For centuries, education has largely operated under a system where one teacher simultaneously instructs dozens of students. These students may have different abilities, interests, and learning styles.

AI could give every student something only a relative few could afford: a personal tutor.

Imagine an endlessly patient teacher capable of explaining algebra five different ways until a student finally understands, or a tutor that recognizes precisely where a child is struggling and adjusts the lesson accordingly. Despite some of the concerns that spread quickly in the public discourse, AI could actually usher in an environment where knowledge is dramatically more accessible to everyone.

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Toward an Age of Abundance

The possibilities extend much further than those examples above. AI could help scientists discover new materials. It could help engineers design better machines, gadgets, and rockets. It could even help farmers increase crop yields.

Paired with advanced robotics, like those depicted in Elon Musk’s video, AI could multiply both human intelligence and physical productivity.

Past technological revolutions repeatedly expanded humanity’s capabilities. Steam engines multiplied physical labor. Computers multiplied our ability to calculate and process information. The internet gave billions of people nearly instantaneous access to the world’s knowledge.

Artificial intelligence could become the next great multiplier for civilization. That should give us reason to be optimistic.

I am not suggesting blind optimism; quite the opposite, in fact. Every great technological revolution has created new problems alongside its great benefits. AI will be no different.

We must strive to protect privacy. We must work to preserve personal autonomy. We must defend individual liberty wherever it is threatened. Governments and corporations cannot be permitted to use these tools to coerce or manipulate society.

Vigilance and optimism can coexist. I have spent the better part of my life trying to protect the ideals of individual liberty, and I see no difference in this fight.

Call me a techno-optimist, but I refuse to believe humanity is inherently doomed to a fate depicted in The Terminator or Black Mirror. There is another vision of the future.

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Gene Roddenberry imagined one of these visions when he created Star Trek. In this vision, technology had helped create abundance. Humanity overcame many diseases and material scarcity. Advanced computers worked alongside people, and civilization turned its attention toward discovery, exploration, and the stars.

Musk’s video offered a similar glimpse of that possible future.

Of course, none of it is guaranteed. Technology can’t protect liberty for us. That responsibility will always remain ours. But if an engaged and principled populace can preserve what makes us free while embracing what human ingenuity makes possible, perhaps the future does not have to be dystopian after all.

Donald Kendal ([email protected]) is the director of the Emerging Issues Center at The Heartland Institute. Follow @EmergingIssuesX.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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