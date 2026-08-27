The DSA’s Energy Policy Will Annihilate America’s Workers

The Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) Workers Deserve More Program has flooded the zone with absurd ideas like abolishing ICE, the Department of War, the Electoral College, and the Senate.

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While those concepts grab the headlines and generate good meme material, the DSA’s energy policy receives far less attention even though it is loonier and more devastating than anything else on their shady socialist agenda.

The DSA’s energy policy can be summarized in three words: Green New Deal (GND).

According to the Workers Deserve More Program, “Workers must lead our democratic transition to a green future.”

Specifically, workers must “phase out the use of fossil fuels” and “support massive investment in sustainable, publicly owned energy and transit infrastructure.”

Furthermore, because this forced transition to a so-called green future will cause enormous job displacement, all workers must support passage of a “federal jobs guarantee,” aka a universal basic income.

I think it stands to reason that most workers are not interested in the DSA’s green future babble because they realize it is fundamentally unserious given that modern life runs on fossil fuels.

Workers, in general, grasp the practical reality that if a 21st-century society were to abolish fossil fuels, it would cease to exist as we know it. Without fossil fuels, significant sectors of the economy would vanish, everyday goods and services would be in flux, costs would skyrocket, and consumer choices would shrink considerably.

Unlike lazy DSA rabble-rousers, hard-working Americans are less concerned with green virtue signaling than they are with making sure that they have access to reliable transportation, affordable and dependable electricity, and the thousands of bare necessities made from fossil fuels.

More importantly, ordinary working-class Americans no longer believe in climate alarmism, which is the entire premise of the Green New Deal.

For more than a decade, the DSA has called the “climate crisis an emergency.”

For years, the DSA has warned that the “world’s top scientists are saying we have little time to get off fossil fuels.”

Increasingly, those dire alerts are falling on deaf ears, especially among working-class Americans who are more inclined than ever to fall into the climate realism camp.

SEE ALSO (VIP): Polls: Now Nobody Cares About Climate Change

The bottom line is that blue-collar workers do not buy the DSA’s rhetoric that the planet faces an existential crisis due to humanity’s use of fossil fuels and thus the only possible path to avoid this impending catastrophe is by passing the Green New Deal.

When Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), a DSA goddess, introduced the Green New Deal as a non-binding resolution before Congress in 2019, the American public was more prone to believe that climate change was a major problem.

But in the years since the GND rollout, AOC and the DSA have inserted their feet into their mouths too many times to count in the energy policy arena.

Not that long ago, AOC said, “the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don't address climate change.” Suffice to say, that kooky statement has not aged well.

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Neither has this admission from AOC’s then-chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti: “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn't originally a climate thing at all.”

In Chakrabarti’s own words, the Green New Deal “really” is “a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

I am glad that AOC’s chief of staff let the cat out of the bag and did not mince his words when describing the true aim of the Green New Deal because that statement says it all.

However, I would add to Chakrabarti’s truth bomb that the Green New Deal would not only change the entire economy into a decrepit socialist, command-and-control, centralized hellscape.

It would also guarantee the annihilation of America’s millions of proud and prosperous workers.

Chris Talgo ([email protected]) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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