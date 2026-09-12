The Essex Files: They Went to the Moon — Their Example Should Stay With Us

Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover have stepped away from active astronaut duty, but they leave behind more than a completed mission and a collection of official honors. Their flight around the Moon aboard Artemis II offered a needed reminder that America still possesses the capacity to undertake difficult work, accept real risk, and pursue achievements larger than the immediate political moment.

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In an age where cultural cynicism and bureaucratic stagnation dominate public life, the Artemis program stands as a rare beacon of American exceptionalism. It is expensive, difficult, and necessarily slow. It requires engineers to solve problems based on objective reality and raw competence — not political talking points or ideological mandates.

The two NASA astronauts who led the Artemis II moonshot earlier this year are leaving spaceflight behind. NASA announced Wednesday that Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman and pilot Victor Glover will... https://t.co/6YTxfvJ3hV — Chron (@chron) September 11, 2026

It requires leaders who can make tough decisions with incomplete information. And it requires the sort of national grit that has become far too rare in a culture obsessed with instant gratification and risk aversion.

Space exploration is not an escape from our problems on Earth. It is a direct expression of the traditional American habit of confronting them head-on. The nation that can design systems to carry human beings around the moon is the same nation that can rebuild its manufacturing base, train a new generation of world-class engineers, and preserve the scientific edge that keeps us free, secure, and prosperous.

🚀Behind The Scenes with Artemis Astronauts "Astronaut Training"🧑‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/lbY5LXmgth — Space Coast Rocket Launches 🚀💫📡🪐 (@SpaceNewsFL) September 11, 2026

Glover’s next chapter is especially telling. A former Navy test pilot and NASA astronaut, he has taken a leadership role at his alma mater, California Polytechnic State University, choosing to invest in young minds while prioritizing his role as a husband and father to his four daughters.

That is not a retreat from service; it is an expert lesson in American priorities. It is a reminder that national strength is forged in the home, the family, and the classroom long before it ever reaches a launchpad. Public achievement matters, but it must never replace private duty and faith in the foundational institutions of society. A man can help carry a nation’s hopes beyond the moon and still rightly conclude that his highest calling lies at his own dinner table.

In memory of our four heroes from Artemis II and their breathtaking flight around Mons.



It still inspires me to this day!



May you live long and healthy lives, and may the four of you share the experiences you’ve gained up there with many people and future astronauts.… pic.twitter.com/d7IAmyw4hN — Pan von Thalis (@PanVulpesV) September 11, 2026

Wiseman’s story carries a similar weight. A retired Navy captain, former International Space Station resident, and former chief astronaut, he brought both exceptional leadership and deep personal loss to the mission. When the Artemis II crew sought permission to name a lunar crater after his late wife, Carroll, who lost her battle with cancer in 2020, they captured something profound about the human spirit. Even our boldest technological leaps do not erase our deepest human attachments and faith — they glorify them.

Americans must resist the temptation to treat spaceflight as just another government program or an expensive television spectacle. The practical benefits of technological dominance matter, and so does national prestige on the world stage. But the deeper value is cultural. A country that stops reaching upward eventually lowers its expectations everywhere else, settling for mediocrity over merit.

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Wiseman and Glover showed discipline, competence, and courage in a field where mistakes are unforgiving. They proved that serious institutions, when focused strictly on excellence and accountability rather than social engineering, can still achieve extraordinary results.

The lesson for the conservative movement and the country at large is clear: America must continue to reward merit, defend the traditional structures that cultivate character, and teach our youth that difficult things are still worth doing. The Moon remains distant, but an exceptional American future doesn't have to be.

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