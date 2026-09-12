DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Essex Files: They Went to the Moon — Their Example Should Stay With Us

Brad Essex Follow @bradessex
Sep 12, 2026 6:00 AM
Advertisement
The Essex Files: They Went to the Moon — Their Example Should Stay With Us
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover have stepped away from active astronaut duty, but they leave behind more than a completed mission and a collection of official honors. Their flight around the Moon aboard Artemis II offered a needed reminder that America still possesses the capacity to undertake difficult work, accept real risk, and pursue achievements larger than the immediate political moment.

Advertisement

In an age where cultural cynicism and bureaucratic stagnation dominate public life, the Artemis program stands as a rare beacon of American exceptionalism. It is expensive, difficult, and necessarily slow. It requires engineers to solve problems based on objective reality and raw competence — not political talking points or ideological mandates. 

It requires leaders who can make tough decisions with incomplete information. And it requires the sort of national grit that has become far too rare in a culture obsessed with instant gratification and risk aversion.

Space exploration is not an escape from our problems on Earth. It is a direct expression of the traditional American habit of confronting them head-on. The nation that can design systems to carry human beings around the moon is the same nation that can rebuild its manufacturing base, train a new generation of world-class engineers, and preserve the scientific edge that keeps us free, secure, and prosperous.

Glover’s next chapter is especially telling. A former Navy test pilot and NASA astronaut, he has taken a leadership role at his alma mater, California Polytechnic State University, choosing to invest in young minds while prioritizing his role as a husband and father to his four daughters.

Recommended
Whoa: NBC News 'Tries to Bury' Holdout Clancy Juror, but DeSantis Makes Him an Offer They Won’t Like Sister Toldjah AOC Gets Destroyed in Fact Check on 'Black Lynchings' — This Is Humiliating Kyle Becker
Advertisement

That is not a retreat from service; it is an expert lesson in American priorities. It is a reminder that national strength is forged in the home, the family, and the classroom long before it ever reaches a launchpad. Public achievement matters, but it must never replace private duty and faith in the foundational institutions of society. A man can help carry a nation’s hopes beyond the moon and still rightly conclude that his highest calling lies at his own dinner table.

Wiseman’s story carries a similar weight. A retired Navy captain, former International Space Station resident, and former chief astronaut, he brought both exceptional leadership and deep personal loss to the mission. When the Artemis II crew sought permission to name a lunar crater after his late wife, Carroll, who lost her battle with cancer in 2020, they captured something profound about the human spirit. Even our boldest technological leaps do not erase our deepest human attachments and faith — they glorify them.

Americans must resist the temptation to treat spaceflight as just another government program or an expensive television spectacle. The practical benefits of technological dominance matter, and so does national prestige on the world stage. But the deeper value is cultural. A country that stops reaching upward eventually lowers its expectations everywhere else, settling for mediocrity over merit.

Advertisement

Wiseman and Glover showed discipline, competence, and courage in a field where mistakes are unforgiving. They proved that serious institutions, when focused strictly on excellence and accountability rather than social engineering, can still achieve extraordinary results.

The lesson for the conservative movement and the country at large is clear: America must continue to reward merit, defend the traditional structures that cultivate character, and teach our youth that difficult things are still worth doing. The Moon remains distant, but an exceptional American future doesn't have to be.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AMERICA 250 | CALIFORNIA | MILITARY | SCIENCE | SPACE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Whoa: NBC News 'Tries to Bury' Holdout Clancy Juror, but DeSantis Makes Him an Offer They Won’t Like

Whoa: NBC News 'Tries to Bury' Holdout Clancy Juror, but DeSantis Makes Him an Offer They Won’t Like

Sister Toldjah
AOC Gets Destroyed in Fact Check on 'Black Lynchings' — This Is Humiliating

AOC Gets Destroyed in Fact Check on 'Black Lynchings' — This Is Humiliating

Kyle Becker
Lindsay Clancy Fan Finding Out Holdout Juror Is 'Black' May Be the Greatest Thing on the Internet

Lindsay Clancy Fan Finding Out Holdout Juror Is 'Black' May Be the Greatest Thing on the Internet

Kyle Becker

Trending on RedState Videos