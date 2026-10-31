Hasan Piker Triples Down on the Hate, Compares Jewish Voters to KKK

Why have Twitch streamer and provocateur Hasan Piker’s appearances with far-left Democrat politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5), and extremist Michigan Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed been so controversial?

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Because the guy peddles hate, and those politicians won’t disavow him, and in El-Sayed’s case, a win by him could very well hand the upper chamber to the increasingly antisemitic Left. He’s up against the GOP’s Mike Rogers in the pivotal battle.

But is Piker backing down? Is he softening his rhetoric a little bit so he doesn’t sound like a bloodthirsty zealot who wants to wipe Israel off the map?

Not hardly. In fact, he doubled down Friday and dropped some truly jaw-dropping comments, even for him.

Suburban Jewish voters are akin to Ku Klux members, you see:

Piker, speaking on a livestream, commented on El-Sayed campaigners who are canvassing in a Jewish neighborhood outside Detroit. He described the effort as “the wildest door-knocking operation” that is trying to convince “one of the more Zionist, wealthy districts in the country to vote for a Muslim anti-Zionist.” “This is the equivalent of going to that, like, Klan, KKK neighborhood to stump for a Black candidate,” he says. “The supremacist attitude underlying in their worldview is identical.”

Watch (profanity alert). Note: The dialogue quoted in the tweet matches what Piker said but has been abridged (his full remarks get even more profane and unhinged).

🚨🚨 Abdul El-Sayed surrogate Hasan Piker crashes out over El-Sayed’s canvassers knocking doors in West Bloomfield, Michigan.



Piker compares it to “going to that like Klan KKK neighborhood to stump for like a Black candidate.”



“It’s racial supremacy. It’s Jewish supremacy. What… pic.twitter.com/Wt7bws1Clp — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 30, 2026

🚨🚨 Abdul El-Sayed surrogate Hasan Piker crashes out over El-Sayed’s canvassers knocking doors in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Piker compares it to “going to that like Klan KKK neighborhood to stump for like a Black candidate.” “It’s racial supremacy. It’s Jewish supremacy. What do you think it is? Yeah, clip it and post it.” Piker, a dual citizen who grew up in Turkey, then rages at a Jewish Democrat in Oakland County who says she is voting for Mike Rogers: “If it’s so dangerous, go live in Israel… You f*** ing idiot. You f*** ing moron… You f***ing psycho.”

He also called the canvassers “brave soldiers,” which I find interesting. This is (supposedly) an election, not a war. Meanwhile, he said American Jews are probably embarrassed by their relatives living in Israel and would never themselves live there. “Even the thought of it disgusts you,” he snarled. Nice.

Toxic is too soft a word for this guy. He also kept noting that he’ll probably get action on social media for his diatribe, which seemed to excite him to no end. Is that the real purpose of his incendiary circus act?

In its heyday, the KKK was known for vicious discrimination against black people and its support for lynchings. I’m pretty sure there are very few, if any, American suburban Jews who have been accused of such atrocities.

It was too much for even another poisonous Democrat politician, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who’s been going around bragging that she’s going to attack anyone who worked for the Trump administration with lawfare and make their lives miserable.

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Hasan Piker's latest online rant targeting Michiganders in West Bloomfield Township, comparing the community to the KKK, should be condemned loudly. It is anti-semitic, divisive and deeply offensive.



I get that this is what he does for attention. But flippantly attacking a… — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) October 30, 2026

Hasan Piker's latest online rant targeting Michiganders in West Bloomfield Township, comparing the community to the KKK, should be condemned loudly. It is anti-semitic, divisive and deeply offensive. I get that this is what he does for attention. But flippantly attacking a proud, diverse community — not to mention a political organizer doing the most American of things in our democratic process — reveals how misguided and uninformed he actually is about Michigan.

This is why it’s important that El-Sayed and his ilk pal around with this guy. By doing so, they promote anti-Americanism, antisemitism, intolerance, and violence.

That is not who America is, and that is not what should be rewarded on November 3. Make your voice heard.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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