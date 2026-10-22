Minnesota Dems Make a Bad Move With Hasan Piker Event - and Ilhan Omar Is Right in the Thick of It

If anyone hasn't helped the Democrats this election season, it's Hasan Piker.

The Republicans have effectively flagellated the Democrat nominee for the Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, for his use of Piker in his campaign because of Piker's inflammatory statements and extremism. El-Sayed then tried to distance himself a bit from Piker, and other Democrats have been referring to him as "a Twitch streamer from California."

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But now Democrats Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) and Minnesota state Sen. Omar Fateh are throwing all that caution to the wind. They're welcoming Piker, whom Fateh refers to as his "brother," to Minnesota for a podcast on Monday.

@IlhanMN @hasanthehun I am honored to be able to share space alongside two fearless champions for our people who fight for us and the future that we want to build. I’m excited for you all to join us for this Election Edition discussion. — Omar Fateh (@OmarFatehMN) October 15, 2026

Fateh claimed the event sold out in five minutes.

Omar's campaign said, "Early voting among people under 40 is down, and we need to do everything to get young people to the polls. The Congresswoman knows the Democratic Party is a Big Tent party, and she’s excited to join Senator Omar Fateh’s event to mobilize young voters and get them to vote in this critical midterm election."

Translation? We don't care what he may have said or done if we can get any of his audience to vote us into power. Can you be any more craven?

In that craven effort to pull in young people who might listen to this character, they're alienating all kinds of other people. The Jewish Community Relations Council has called it out. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Democrat Rep. Angie Craig (MN-02) have both weighed in against it. But Dem Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is in a tight battle with Republican Michele Tafoya, has been silent on the matter.

"With Piker, it is just tossing a grenade into the campaign. It's going to knock Flanagan off of her main talking points about affordability and Donald Trump. It's going to create a split within the DFL. There's nothing about this that's going to be a positive," said Dr. Larry Jacobs, a University of Minnesota political science professor. [....] "I think it was motivated by progressives who are situated in safe districts in Minneapolis. And they just don't understand the competitive battle in Minnesota. Minnesota, overall, is at parity. And the statewide race, particularly between Peggy Flanagan and Michelle Tafoya, is a toss-up with about 10% undecided," said Jacobs.

They're throwing in all their chits to get young people who tend not to vote; they may lose the people who do vote. Ilhan Omar probably doesn't have to worry, but that may cost Flanagan big time. Tafoya has been gaining, trounced her in the debate, and could win. If they own-goal themselves with this move, it would be so deserved.

Then, too, with all the hullabaloo going on with Ilhan Omar, I wonder if she will show up as she planned.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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