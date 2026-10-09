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Federal Judge Puts the Brakes on Deportation of Illegal Immigrant Involved in NYC ICE Shooting

Becky Noble Follow @BeckyNoble65
Oct 09, 2026 4:44 PM
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Federal Judge Puts the Brakes on Deportation of Illegal Immigrant Involved in NYC ICE Shooting
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

On Friday, federal U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken temporarily blocked the deportation of an illegal alien who was involved in a shooting on Thursday as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempted to carry out an operation in New York City. 

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Oetken issued a two-page order saying a man police identified as Oscar Belgal (but who was identified in a court document as Oscar Bergal) could not be removed from the country while a petition challenging his detention is pending. Authorities are also prohibited from transferring Belgal to any other facility outside the Southern or Eastern Districts of New York or the District of New Jersey without a court order.

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The shooting occurred when Belgal, a 28-year-old Dominican national, refused to comply with orders from ICE agents as they attempted to arrest him in the Bronx. Agents fired roughly seven rounds after Belgal pulled his vehicle forward. ICE agents had attempted to block Belgal's car in when he tried to drive away. 

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that Belgal was hit below the left ear. There was also a 5-year-old boy in the car. ICE agents were not aware the child was in the car, but senior ICE official Marcos Charles stated during a news conference in Washington, D.C., with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin that Belgal "was aware," putting the child in danger while attempting to flee from law enforcement. 

Marcos Charles went on to say of ICE agents:

"Our officers, using their training and believing that their life and the life of the partners and the general public were in danger, used their training and fired weapons."

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Judge Oetken was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2011. It is also not the first time he has ruled in favor of illegal aliens. Back in January, Oetken also issued an emergency ruling for an Ecuadorian man who had been detained at a court hearing, which prevented the federal government from moving him out of New York City as well. 

The Department of Homeland Security shows Belgal has arrests for assault, robbery, drug and weapons possession, and a prior conviction for grand larceny. He is also suspected of having ties to the Trinitarios street gang.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining RedState VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | LAW AND ORDER | DHS
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