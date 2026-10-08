Breaking: ICE-Involved Shooting in the Bronx Leaves One Person Injured

There has been a shooting allegedly involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New York City on Thursday afternoon.

A person has been hospitalized after being shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in the Marble Hill section of the Bronx on Thursday, law enforcement sources said. The shooting happened at about 4:20 p.m. near West 225th Street, law enforcement sources said. [....] Video from the scene showed numerous law enforcement personnel present at the scene. A grey vehicle with a bullet hole in the windshield could be seen in the middle of the road.

Advertisement

Photos of bullet holes in a car at the scene of the ICE shooting in NYC, via NY Post https://t.co/sCzQG8OrZO https://t.co/sho3uW757t — Steve Lookner (@lookner) October 8, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: ICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING in New York City, federal agents were ALL OVER the street, and NYPD are now securing the area



PROTESTORS ARE ALREADY HERE!



The person who was shot is in the hospital being treated



PRAY FOR OUR ICE AGENTS 🙏🏻



It happened AGAIN. We know that… pic.twitter.com/Ysl6ZkOPQV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2026

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the injuries were not considered life-threatening. They were not involved in the shooting. But officers could be seen at the scene of the incident, securing the perimeter and likely looking into what occurred.

The ABC report quoted witnesses saying they heard seven gunshots, and there had been an altercation involving the subject in question. You can also hear at the end of the report that the "protesters" are already there. That didn't take any time at all; they're already yelling at the site, as you can see here at this link. It just happened, and it's already getting crazy.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has issued a statement.

I’ve been briefed on this afternoon’s shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in the Bronx. We expect federal authorities to provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding this incident. New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what happened and why. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 8, 2026

This is a breaking story; we will keep you updated as warranted.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining RedState VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.