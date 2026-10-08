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Breaking: ICE-Involved Shooting in the Bronx Leaves One Person Injured

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 08, 2026 7:04 PM
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Breaking: ICE-Involved Shooting in the Bronx Leaves One Person Injured
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

There has been a shooting allegedly involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New York City on Thursday afternoon. 

A person has been hospitalized after being shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in the Marble Hill section of the Bronx on Thursday, law enforcement sources said. 

The shooting happened at about 4:20 p.m. near West 225th Street, law enforcement sources said. [....]

Video from the scene showed numerous law enforcement personnel present at the scene. A grey vehicle with a bullet hole in the windshield could be seen in the middle of the road.

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The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the injuries were not considered life-threatening. They were not involved in the shooting. But officers could be seen at the scene of the incident, securing the perimeter and likely looking into what occurred. 

The ABC report quoted witnesses saying they heard seven gunshots, and there had been an altercation involving the subject in question. You can also hear at the end of the report that the "protesters" are already there. That didn't take any time at all; they're already yelling at the site, as you can see here at this link. It just happened, and it's already getting crazy.

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NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has issued a statement. 

This is a breaking story; we will keep you updated as warranted. 

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining RedState VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ICE | NEW YORK
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