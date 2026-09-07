Mikie Sherrill's Sanctuary Policies Exposed As On-The-Run Illegal Alien Injures Dem Mayor's Wife

Sometimes, as they say, you get what you pay for. In this case, New Jersey Democrats got exactly what their “sanctuary” policies enabled: more illegal alien mayhem.

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The story: an illegal on the run from ICE crashed into a vehicle driven by a Democrat mayor’s wife in early September, totaling both vehicles and leaving her with injuries.

How would you expect Dems to react? With gaslighting and blame-shifting, of course. Here, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) says it’s all the fault of law enforcement, not the suspect:

On Monday, an ICE vehicle drove into a prayer vigil outside Delaney Hall and drove over a woman's foot.



Today, it appears an ICE involved car chase resulted in an accident involving the wife of the Mayor of East Brunswick.



ICE's lawlessness is putting innocent people in harms… pic.twitter.com/qZ6hNtxmMT — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) September 2, 2026

On Monday, an ICE vehicle drove into a prayer vigil outside Delaney Hall and drove over a woman's foot. Today, it appears an ICE involved car chase resulted in an accident involving the wife of the Mayor of East Brunswick. ICE's lawlessness is putting innocent people in harms way. #AbolishICE

Yeah, sure, it was “ICE lawlessness.” Here’s what really happened, according to reports:

Wednesday’s crash saw an illegal immigrant flee a targeted ICE operation, the agency told Fox News Digital, and speed off. The suspect drove onto U.S. 130 — the heavily trafficked spine of the Trenton-Camden corridor — and collided with a Tesla in North Brunswick after running a stoplight. One of the people injured in the other vehicle was the wife of East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen. Fox News Digital reached out to Cohen and North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack III for comment.

Did ICE force the suspect to run the stoplight, Rep. Coleman?

In March, Democrat NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill codified into law elements of the already operational, laughably titled “Trust Directive.” The law basically requires local law enforcement and officials not to trust federal agencies and refuse to work with them in their efforts to apprehend and remove illegal aliens.

Unlike the gaslighting Rep. Coleman, Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R-10) says New Jersey’s illegal alien coddling laws are to blame for incidents like this one, not ICE:

An illegal immigrant fled a targeted ICE operation in New Jersey, sped onto a major highway, ran a red light and slammed into a Tesla carrying the wife of East Brunswick's Democratic mayor.



The crash on US-130 is the latest in a string of dangerous incidents critics tie directly… pic.twitter.com/LK50dMVk5d — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 7, 2026

An illegal immigrant fled a targeted ICE operation in New Jersey, sped onto a major highway, ran a red light and slammed into a Tesla carrying the wife of East Brunswick's Democratic mayor. The crash on US-130 is the latest in a string of dangerous incidents critics tie directly to New Jersey's sanctuary "Trust Directive" — codified into law this year by Gov. Sherrill. State lawmakers say they warned Democrats this exact kind of chaos would happen. "We all fought against it. We told them that this would create chaos, and it seems like Democrats are unable to take accountability for their own actions," State Assemblyman Paul Kanitra told Fox News Digital. Instead of condemning the illegal immigrant who put lives at risk, the area's Democratic congresswoman, Bonnie Watson Coleman, tweeted one demand: "Abolish ICE."

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There’s a saying that some of our writers like to use from time to time: “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.” Mikie Sherrill and Co. back policies that have obvious consequences — law-breaking and violence — and that’s exactly what they’re getting.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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