Donald Trump Has a Labor Day Message for America, and the Democrats Are Not Going to Like It

As we approach the all-important midterm elections and Donald Trump prepares to take the stage at the first-of-its-kind GOP midterm convention, which convenes Wednesday in Dallas, Texas (I will be there!), the president took a confident tone as he posted to social media this Labor Day Monday.

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To the radical leftists who have all but taken over the Democrat Party, he had a message: Haven’t you learned yet that I’m a winner?

Happy Labor Day to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, and Dumocrats who will do anything possible to destroy our Country. These Deranged People, after fighting for 10 years, should finally acknowledge that your Favorite President (ME!), knows how to WIN! They should be exhausted by now but, sadly, they're not. They're going to give it one last shot at ruining America, but we're not going to let that happen. We're going to win the Midterms, BIG, and SAVE AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP

If he’s wrong, and the Democrats take back either the House, the Senate, or both in November, they will do everything in their power to undo his agenda and investigate him six ways to Sunday. And if they are in a position to, they are all but certain to try to impeach him again.

Every election is presented by politicians and the media as the “most important in our lifetimes,” but in this case, it certainly comes close, although I would argue that the 2024 vote saved our country at least temporarily from the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Great American Collapse.

In a White House statement, the president issued a ceremonial proclamation deeming September 7 as Labor Day, an act that has been customary for commanders in chief even though it’s been an official federal holiday since 1894. He noted that his administration has prioritized workers and brought back manufacturing to the U.S. after decades of decline:

Since returning to office, my Administration has remained steadfast in its mission to empower the American worker and families by strengthening the economy, bolstering manufacturing, and unleashing innovation like never before. Last year, I proudly signed the Working Families Tax Cuts Act into law, making the largest tax cuts in American history permanent and boosting take-home pay for millions of hardworking families across our Nation. The law also makes the small business tax deduction permanent, allowing small business owners to deduct 20 percent of their qualified business income.

The White House also said he’s been busy undoing the disastrous trade policies of past administrations:

After decades of disastrous trade policies that surrendered our industrial strength to foreign nations, companies are now returning home, investing trillions of dollars into the United States economy, and adding over 900,000 American jobs...



Through landmark trade deals, American manufacturing has expanded for 6 months straight, and more auto plants are being built in America today than ever before.

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Serious challenges remain, however. Affordability is still a top issue for many Americans, and high gas prices continue to hit us in the wallet. All is not perfect, and it never will be. When I think of the alternative, though — the Kamala Harris administration we could be living under now, or God forbid, a Gavin Newsom or whichever extremist they throw up in 2028 regime — I thank our lucky stars.

There are barbarians at the gate, and the midterm elections are the only way to beat them back. It really just might be the most important election in our lifetimes.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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