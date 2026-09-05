It Never Gets Old: FBI Nabs 'Most Wanted List' Fugitive Hiding Overseas, Allege $600K Rip-Off

Under former President Joe Biden’s “leadership,” we got used to reading stories about the Department of Justice hassling religious people, going after Trump, and pretending that Antifa didn’t exist.

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What you didn’t see was a lot of articles about the FBI getting violent illegal aliens off our streets or cracking down on rampant social services fraud. That’s because their priorities were way off, and jailing criminals and protecting taxpayer money seemed low on their list.

A lot can change in a year and a half. With Kash Patel heading up the Bureau, it’s become an almost daily occurrence to come across news of a huge drug bust or a fraud ring getting nailed.

On Tuesday, I wrote about how the Bureau worked with authorities in Honduras to bring back a man who had been on the run for 25 years and now stands accused of killing a 5-year-old girl (after first doing horrendous acts to her). But they were far from done: On Saturday, they announced they’d tracked down another perp, also with the help of another country. This time, it was India.

You can run, but you can’t hide:

🚨 @FBI's fifth 'Most Wanted Fraudster' captured after alleged SNAP scam suspect arrested in India



Manjit Singh Bedi allegedly defrauded the government of at least $600,000 through scheme at a Tacoma grocery store.



“As this arrest in India shows, the Justice Department's reach… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) September 5, 2026

🚨 @FBI's fifth 'Most Wanted Fraudster' captured after alleged SNAP scam suspect arrested in India Manjit Singh Bedi allegedly defrauded the government of at least $600,000 through scheme at a Tacoma grocery store. “As this arrest in India shows, the Justice Department's reach extends to every corner of the planet. @DOJFraudDiv will continue to work hand-in-hand with the FBI to ensure fraudsters like Bedi are held accountable, no matter where they hide." – @AAGMcDonald

Officials say they are working with India to get the 65-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen extradited to the U.S. so he can face the music.

The FBI worked with Indian authorities to secure Bedi's arrest and is actively working to return him to the U.S. to face charges, according to the bureau. Bedi's arrest marks the fifth under the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters initiative, which targets fugitives accused of major financial crimes. Launched in June, the initiative has led to the arrests of five fugitives whom the FBI says are collectively accused of more than $2 billion in alleged fraud after spending nearly 4,000 combined days on the run.

Patel had more details on the ruse and the suspect’s capture:

CAPTURED: Another FBI Most Wanted Fraudster.



This is the 5th Most Wanted Fraudster captured since the creation of the new list three months ago – and yet another high value target captured overseas. Subjects captured so far have been responsible for a combined over $2 billion… pic.twitter.com/eitoNdmX7L — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 5, 2026

CAPTURED: Another FBI Most Wanted Fraudster. This is the 5th Most Wanted Fraudster captured since the creation of the new list three months ago – and yet another high value target captured overseas. Subjects captured so far have been responsible for a combined over $2 billion in fraud and were on the run for almost 4,000 days collectively prior to arrest. MANJIT SINGH BEDI – on the run for nearly a year - was arrested for allegedly defrauding the U.S. of at least $600k in SNAP funds from approximately 2024 to 2025 – orchestrating a scheme out of a grocery store he operated here in the U.S. Bedi was just arrested in India and was believed have fled there sometime last year. FBI is actively working to secure his return to the United States. Bedi is charged with a series of offenses including wire fraud, SNAP benefits fraud, and more. Thank you to our law enforcement partners, the DOJ, the @WHFraudTF, and more who continue to work with us on this historic initiative under the leadership of @POTUS and @VP.

-DKP🇺🇸

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We've written numerous times about federal law enforcement tracking down other “most wanted” fugitives to the point where it’s almost becoming routine. That’s not to say we should get bored by the successes — on the contrary, we should celebrate each and every time. This is what we voted for.

Now we’re seeing an administration that pays more than lip service to the phrase, “Do the crime, serve the time.” Manjit Singh Bedi is the latest to find out.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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