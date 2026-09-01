He Hid in Honduras for 25 Years. The FBI Found Him Anyway.

You can run, but you can’t hide.

That was the message from FBI Director Kash Patel Tuesday as he announced that the Bureau had tracked down and arrested a former FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive in Honduras, and they’ve brought him back to the United States to face justice.

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His name is Alexis Flores, and his alleged crimes were particularly heinous. Warning: disturbing details.

25 years on the run. Not anymore.



Alexis Flores — a former FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive accused of the horrific 2000 kidnapping, rape, and murder of 5-year-old Iriana DeJesus — is now back on American soil to face justice.



This FBI tracked Flores to Honduras, worked with our… pic.twitter.com/7YEqYMyKFO — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 1, 2026

Here is the rest of Patel’s lengthy tweet:

25 years on the run. Not anymore. Alexis Flores — a former FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive accused of the horrific 2000 kidnapping, rape, and murder of 5-year-old Iriana DeJesus — is now back on American soil to face justice. This FBI tracked Flores to Honduras, worked with our international partners to capture him, and brought this high-value target back to Philadelphia. 🔺 More than 25 years on the run 🔺 Former FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive 🔺 Captured in Honduras 🔺 Extradited back to the United States FBI has had almost 90 extraditions since the start of June and 62% more extraditions than this time last year. Our message to violent fugitives hiding overseas is simple: You can run. You can cross borders. You can hide for decades. We’re still coming. Outstanding work by our FBI personnel, @FBIPhiladelphia, our international partners, and everyone who never stopped fighting for justice for Iriana and her family.

Flores had been taken off the Most Wanted List in 2025 because the prior Honduran government had refused to extradite him.

Patel said that the arrest is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to focus on crime and put violent perps behind bars.

"This also comes as the FBI and Trump administration continue an unprecedented run of man hunting violent fugitives. This FBI has conducted nearly over 70 similar extraditions since the start of June. More than ever before, violent criminals cannot hide from the reach of law enforcement. Thank you to our overseas partners, department of justice, and brilliant FBI teams who got this done," Patel said.

According to local news outlet CHTV HONDURAS, the suspect had several aliases and was tracked down to a mountainous area of Lepaera, Lempira, and captured on February 11. The FBI’s Transnational Anti-Gang Task Force was assisted in the investigation by teams from the Central American country’s Technical Agency of Criminal Investigation (ATIC).

#NOTICIAS #HONDURAS



👉🏻🚨 Tras 25 años prófugo, extraditan a EEUU a hondureño acusado de asesinato de una niña



El Ministerio Público informó este domingo sobre la entrega al Buró Federal de Investigaciones (FBI) de Estados Unidos del hondureño Mario Roberto Flores Mejía,… pic.twitter.com/P77A2yYeyf — CHTV HONDURAS (@ChtvH3124) August 30, 2026

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Under Trump and Patel, the FBI is returning to what it was supposed to be doing all along — putting violent perps in the clink and preventing crime instead of pushing phony Russia Collusion docs and hassling religious Americans.

Twenty-five years is a long time, but justice served late is better than justice not served at all.

Illegal alien wanted for the murdered of 5 year-old Iriana DeJesus, is finally captured in Honduras after 25+ years.



The FBI says Alexis Flores abducted and killed DeJesus in Philadelphia in 2000. pic.twitter.com/HWsVtmYlJR — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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