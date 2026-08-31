Is Pete Hegseth Planning a Run for President in 2028? Donald Trump Weighs In

The mainstream media has been busy trying to stir up the pot by claiming, without evidence (their favorite phrase), that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is plotting a 2028 presidential run to take over the top job after Donald Trump is termed out.

Advertisement

One of the Usual Suspects, NBC News, claimed on Friday that Hegseth had discussed a potential campaign with close friends and associates. The secretary wasted little time in blasting the outlet for yet more fake news:

100% false.



We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous “sources.”



My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again.



Carry on Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night. https://t.co/OxwekfSAjy — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 28, 2026

But leftist journalists don’t quit easily, and they’d love nothing more than creating drama and turmoil within the administration as we near the midterms. At a crowded Oval Office event Monday on healthcare affordability, Trump sat behind the Resolute Desk and fielded questions from reporters, one of whom asked him if he had heard the reports and whether, if they’re true, he would endorse Hegseth.

Like the president is really going to answer that question in 2026, just a couple of months before the midterm elections. C'mon man.

Doubtless the scribe was well aware that he wouldn’t get a direct answer; he just wanted to annoy Trump. The president didn’t take the bait, though, and instead said it’s far too early to be conjecturing about such things:

🚨 President Trump RESPONDS to reports that Secretary Hegseth is eyeing a 2028 presidential run



"He's done a great job. And right now, all he loves is and all he cares about is the military and taking care of the military."



"I think he's doing a fantastic job, but it's very… pic.twitter.com/HlJFi3sL0J — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 31, 2026

🚨 President Trump RESPONDS to reports that Secretary Hegseth is eyeing a 2028 presidential run "He's done a great job. And right now, all he loves is and all he cares about is the military and taking care of the military." "I think he's doing a fantastic job, but it's very early to talk about that. We have to get through the midterms first."

Also notice how the guy keeps interrupting Trump. Who does he think he is, interjecting his own commentary while the commander in chief is speaking?

TRUMP: Well, I think he's doing a fantastic job, but it's very early to talk about that. We have to get through the midterms first. REPORTER: [Hard to hear, something like:] And yet he’s talking about it. [Name the person who can confirm that Mr. Reporter Dude.] TRUMP: And I think he's a very good guy, but I'll bet there's a lot of people considering it that you don't know about. [Reporter interrupts again, but it’s hard to make out what he’s saying.] You probably have a lot of people, but he's done a great job, and right now, all he loves is, and all he cares about is the military, and taking care of the military. And we, we went into Venezuela. We won, we went into Iran, and we're beating the hell out of them, and doing a good job.

Advertisement

There have also been reports that Trump is unhappy with his Secretary of Defense, but to me, that answer sure didn’t sound like a boss about to fire his subordinate.

The media would love nothing more than to create public tension between high-level administration officials who are also seen as possible contenders. They'd give anything to see Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and Hegseth take their eyes off their jobs and instead metaphorically spend their time stabbing each other in the back.

So far, the media has failed miserably on this one.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.