Honduran Noncitizen Who Planned to Vote in Midterms Discovers Mocking ICE Agents Is Poor Strategy

Note to all immigrants here legally or illegally: mocking ICE is not a good idea.

One would think it would be self-evident that a person planning on breaking the law would be smart to lay low and not taunt federal law enforcement, but 30-year-old Darwin Jonathan Rivera Flores of Winnetka, California (in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County), apparently didn’t get the memo.

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Although Democrats say it never happens, Flores, a noncitizen, was planning on voting in the midterm elections, and he took up a side hobby of harassing a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent with threatening text messages.

Now he’s charged with two felony counts of fraudulent voter registration and false claim of U.S. citizenship. Not smart:

Honduran noncitizen gets hit with MULTIPLE felonies after privately bragging via text message to an ICE agent about how excited he was to illegally vote in the midterm elections pic.twitter.com/KunrS3BwGX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2026

First Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said in a statement that voter fraud like this is all too common and the Democrats are more than happy to turn a blind eye:

“Today’s arrest is the first of many to come,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Unfortunately, because states like California allow non-citizens to easily register to vote and receive a ballot by mail, there’s no telling how many non-citizens are currently registered to vote. We again renew our request that California immediately comply with our requests to audit their voter rolls so that all voters can have confidence in our elections.” According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, Rivera was born in Honduras, entered the United States in 2002, and is present in the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident (commonly known as “green card” holder). He is not a U.S. citizen.

Essayli added that you can expect more arrests like this as the DOJ ramps up efforts to crack down on voter fraud, despite the Dems’ best efforts to thwart them:

🚨 Election Fraud Arrests Begin



This morning we arrested and federally charged a Honduran national for unlawfully registering to vote in California and falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen.



Darwin Jonathan Rivera Flores, 30, of Winnetka, is charged with two felonies and faces… pic.twitter.com/XUE8gII4GK — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) August 28, 2026

🚨 Election Fraud Arrests Begin This morning we arrested and federally charged a Honduran national for unlawfully registering to vote in California and falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen. Darwin Jonathan Rivera Flores, 30, of Winnetka, is charged with two felonies and faces deportation if convicted. Because states like California allow non-citizens to easily register to vote and receive a ballot by mail, there is no telling how many non-citizens are currently registered. It is time for California to comply with @AAGDhillon’s request for a comprehensive audit of its voter rolls to protect the integrity of our elections. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Flores wasn’t just planning on voting illegally, however; he also poked the bear, apparently falsely (and foolishly) believing that he was untouchable. The agent involved unblocked his cell number during an investigation and was bombarded with threats like these (note: HSI is part of ICE):

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Rivera Flores also allegedly sent a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent a slew of taunting text messages, calling the officer "not the good guy" and saying he could not "wait until the midterms" because he believed the agent would not have qualified immunity, legal protection that can shield law enforcement officers from certain civil claims arising from their official conduct. Text messages between Rivera Flores and the agent reviewed by Fox News show several profane jabs directed at the officer, including, "How you f---ing treat people ... that’s not f---ing protecting, you’re hurting these people," and, "Chris, you know you’re a b----, right."

He could find lots of time to ponder his actions in Honduras, because if convicted, he could be deported.

If this kind of stuff never happens, as the Democrats insist, why does it keep happening?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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