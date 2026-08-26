Clown Show: Chris Coons Says US No Longer Leader of Free World; His Replacement Choice Is Bananas

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) has a lot of strange things to include on his resume. There’s his college newspaper story from 1985 called “Chris Coons: The Making of a Bearded Marxist.” That alone should disqualify him from office. (To be fair, he said during his 2010 election campaign that it was a joke. Ha ha.)

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In 2025, he said the average American couldn’t find Greenland on a map. Elitist, much?

He cried on national TV when former President Joe Biden abandoned his reelection bid. Sorry, Chris; you’ll have to hand over your Man Card for that one.

He was back to saying zany things Tuesday, telling a virtual town hall hosted by the Kent County Democratic Committee that we "are no longer the leaders of the free world.” Say what?! That certainly doesn’t seem very patriotic. Well then, who is, Senator?

Ukraine. Seriously. And President Volodymyr Zelensky is the primary national leader on the globe. This Coons guy has always seemed a little off, but it almost seems like he stopped his meds or something.

Watch:

Wow! This is truly sick behavior.



Sen. Chris Coons — a Democrat who nobody has ever heard of, but nonetheless a U.S. Senator — says the U.S. is "no longer the leaders of the free world" because "Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the primary national leader." pic.twitter.com/g2SkA1UIQ3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2026

Somebody needs to give a mental health check:

"I would say we are no longer the leaders of the free world. In fact, if anything, Volodymyr Zelensky is the primary national leader who is putting his country’s men and women on the line for freedom," Coons said during a town hall earlier this month. "We need to earn our place back as leader in the free world in the future."

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Note to Chris: Ukraine hasn’t had a national election in seven years, and local elections have also been postponed. Martial law has been in effect since Russia conducted a full-scale invasion in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Eastern European country has long been associated with prevalent corruption, and Zelensky and many of his associates have been accused of wrongdoing. Of course, that doesn’t mean he's guilty, and he has not been charged, but his country is certainly not known as a bastion of liberty and transparency. In fact, Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index gave it a score of 36 out of 100 and ranked it 104th out of 182 countries.

Not exactly an A+ rating.

This is not an anti-Ukraine article, and it was Russia that invaded them, not the other way around. That can’t be fun. But to put them on the same level as the United States? That’s just… weird.

Both our economy and our military are far larger than Ukraine’s, and we’ve been the leading freedom fighter on the planet for more than a century. We've sent massive piles of money overseas to help struggling countries, and we’ve been the main protector of Europe since WWII. It’s particularly irresponsible of Coons to spout out bilge like this on during 250th birthday celebrations, while we are currently in a conflict with Iran and facing serious threats from Russia and China.

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“Imagine asserting this. What an absolute clown,” said one social media post. Wrote another user: “Coons needs to put his Biden crackpipe down. Clearly he is in desperate need of oxygen to his brain.”

Democrats get their knickers in a twist when anyone accuses them of being anti-American, but it’s exactly nitwit statements like this that make it impossible to come to any other conclusion.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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