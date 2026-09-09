Hunter Biden Turns His Infamous Laptop Into a Meme Coin. It Loses 99 Percent of Value Minutes Later.

Hunter Biden's attempt to turn the most famous laptop in American politics into a get-rich-quick scheme lasted about as long as you might expect.

Biden launched $LAPTOP Wednesday morning after two days of hype. It hit $222 at 8:05 AM and was down to $1.79 by 12:20 PM

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That is a total collapse of more than 99 percent in under four hours for a new memcoin.

The people who bought in did not fare much better. About 80 percent of traders who bought $LAPTOP lost money, according to blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps. More than 15,000 wallets crashed into the red after the launch, and CEO Nicolas Vaiman said the token supply was "extremely concentrated" beforehand and vulnerable to a "dump."

It was a classic rug-pull scheme. A project-linked wallet received 100 million tokens a week before launch and later offloaded roughly 42.5 million. Another 14.5 million tokens went to an unidentified wallet about two hours before trading started.

Hours before the launch, Biden had this warning for anyone buying in:

"You should not expect me or anyone else to make this token more valuable for you. $LAPTOP isn't just about owning something, it's about saying something. Everybody gets knocked down. How do we help each other and our country to get back up?”

Apparently quite a few buyers got knocked down Wednesday, and they are not happy.

Yours is no different. You, Trump, Melania, and the others are just ripping people off who support you. You are truly no better. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 9, 2026

$LAPTOP took its name from the computer Biden abandoned at a Delaware repair shop in 2019. He promoted the coin with a montage of old laptop coverage and called it a "symbol of resilience, redemption, and recovery."

Biden tried to poach $TRUMP buyers with the token distribution. Twenty percent of the one billion coins were set aside for several groups, including wallets belonging to people who lost money on $TRUMP, Biden's Substack subscribers, and a mailing list associated with video journalist Andrew Callaghan. Callaghan said he and his company had nothing to do with the project.

Founders, including Biden, kept 30 percent of the one billion-token supply, locked for six months and vesting over two years. The project tied possible token burns to 30 predetermined events, including a Democratic victory in the 2028 presidential election.

Biden did not pretend the project was purely charitable. Asked about making money from it, he said:

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“I also want to make some money.”

Biden has not said a word about the collapse since it happened. No statement, no post, no explanation to the more than 15,000 people who lost money following his lead. For a man who spent weeks on podcasts and Substacks billing himself as a symbol of resilience, the silence is telling.

This is, after all, the same Hunter Biden who lectured buyers hours before the crash that $LAPTOP was "about saying something." What it ended up saying was familiar: that the Biden name, much like his father's presidency, is better at generating hype than delivering results.

A symbol of resilience, redemption, and recovery. Gone within minutes.

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