WaPo Grieves Haitian Immigrant’s Suicide, Ignores Trooper Killed by Another Haitian

There are certain things that conservatives just know. That the media were and are all in on illegal immigration to the U.S. because, like the Democrat Party, they believe that at some point they will all vote Democrat, and because the media is all in on illegal immigration, it's just one more reason that you can't hate them enough. This is another case in point.

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Like an estimated 350,000 Haitian immigrants, Pierre Damas Bel had recently lost temporary protected status, which is given to people fleeing nations experiencing disaster.



He was recently run over and killed in what his family believes was a suicide. https://t.co/h01mJkh9Kc pic.twitter.com/JNhcUqTREG — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2026

The Washington Post recently reported the sad story of Pierre Damas Bel. It is believed that Bel, 20, committed suicide when he stepped into oncoming traffic along Interstate 70 in Springfield, Ohio, around 8:45 AM on Monday and was hit by a tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His family stated that he was becoming increasingly disturbed about losing temporary protected status as a Haitian national. The Washington Post made sure to quote Aaron Reichlin, a pro-immigration advocate with the American Immigration Council, who stated that Bel was “A promising young man, a high school honors grad… His blood is on their hands.”

Of course, anytime someone so young, whose life has barely begun, would take their own life, it is truly a tragedy. However, let's take a trip down memory lane back to July of this year. The Washington Post was no doubt busy covering all the things President Trump does and says that they don't like- a full-time job indeed for them. Because of that, they apparently just could not find the time to cover another illegal Haitian immigrant story. The story of Michael Bon.

UPDATE: DHS has released the mugshot and Massachusetts CDL for the Haitian illegal alien truck driver charged w/ killing PA State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. in a crash. Michael Bon was welcomed into the U.S. by the Biden administration in 2024, flying in via a Biden program. https://t.co/US4lultPPA pic.twitter.com/vq7uLWgTK5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 6, 2026

Bon entered the U.S. in July of 2024 as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection parolee. He applied for temporary protected status in October of 2024 but was denied. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an order for him to leave the U.S. in June of 2025. He did not leave and continued to live in Massachusetts, where he obtained a commercial driver's license. In July of this year, Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael E. Pahira had pulled over a semitruck on Interstate 81 when the truck Bon was driving veered off the road, striking the vehicle Pahira had pulled over. Both trucks caught fire, and Pahira was pinned between them.

Media outlets like the Washington Post and others want you to think this is just another anti-immigrant sob story. It is absolutely not. What it is is another illegal immigrant statistic story of another dead American at the hands of someone who should never have been in this country in the first place, thanks to the feckless Biden administration. Many other media outlets also had plenty of room and time to cover Pierre Damas Bel's death so they could cheerlead for illegal immigration. But what about a law enforcement officer? Was not covering Trooper Pahira's tragic death a quiet wink and a nod to the "defund the police" crowd? The agenda could not be clearer.

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Incredibly, the media continues to operate on the idea that if they don't cover it, it didn't happen. Maybe the Washington Post should try telling that to Trooper Pahira's family.

Authorities have arrested Michael Bon, an illegal immigrant from Haiti, in connection with the crash that killed Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr.



Bon entered the U.S. through a Biden-era parole program, according to DHS. The agency has now lodged an immigration… pic.twitter.com/Ea8LTdMvww — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 6, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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