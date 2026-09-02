Lowe's Foundation to Promote Skilled Trade Jobs — CEO Says 'We're Going to Change the Perception'

When most people think of blue-collar jobs, they think of Mike Rowe and "Dirty Jobs." Those dirty jobs make for great television, but not all blue-collar work is that messy. But even if they are messy, those jobs are becoming more sought-after and much more lucrative. The reality: A lot of companies are getting behind a push to invest in skilled trades job training. One of those companies is Lowe's, and they are not alone.

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During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison discussed with Lawrence Jones the Lowe's Foundation's launch of the "Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition." The Foundation's goal: to train and develop one million people for careers in the skilled trades by 2035. Those careers include plumbing, electrical work, welding, and HVAC. Ellison said of the program, "These are great jobs. These are six-figure jobs... You don't need to get a four-year degree to have one of these incredible careers."

Lowe's is not the only company that sees not just the current skilled trade job shortage, but also the vital need to address it. Ellison went on to say that companies like NVIDIA, Bank of America, General Motors, and AT&T have become partners with Lowe's and its Foundation to invest in training and credentialing programs, many of which are offered through community colleges and trade schools, and matching up people with positions. Ellison added that this is just the latest effort by the Lowe's Foundation, which has committed $250 million to assist in the training and development of 250,000 tradespeople by 2035.

But for Marvin Ellison, it's about more than just job training. He wants to change the way people think of blue-collar jobs. He pointed to his own success story, saying:

"Look man, I'm the middle child of seven kids, dad never graduated from high school, mother was the oldest of 16, and yet I've been the CEO of two Fortune 500 companies. It's totally the American dream."

He added, "We're going to change the perception. That getting a four-year degree is the only way you can be successful in this country."

There are three skilled trade job openings for every qualified worker https://t.co/KpeO5xE0Qo pic.twitter.com/ObaoOnloXO — Amber Deese Owens (@AmberOwens18) August 28, 2026

The skilled trade job shortage has been growing for a while. As older workers retire, there are not enough people to replace them. Mike Rowe has been on the front lines of this issue for a while with his MikeRoweWORKS Foundation. In 2026 alone, they will have awarded $10,000,000 to people who want to learn a trade. The difference-maker is that those scholarships are not focused on GPAs or "traditional" ideas of success, but instead focus on "strong work ethic, responsibility, and positive attitude." General Motors has also invested $242 million in skilled trade apprenticeship programs.

Changing perceptions about blue-collar skilled trade careers and making those jobs more attractive could also have significant economic effects. Ellison pointed out that nationwide, we could face 2.1 million unfilled skilled trade positions by 2030, resulting in economic loss of roughly $1 trillion annually.

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You might not be wearing a suit and tie or a power suit, sitting behind a desk, climbing the corporate ladder. But on average, you will be trained in a year and start out making anywhere from $60,000 to $70,000 a year, with no debt. That bit of reality could make getting your hands dirty definitely more attractive.

Good — American jobs in the trades for American workers. Every high school should bring back shop class, too, https://t.co/pp4RmA8cq8 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 8, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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