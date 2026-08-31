Some Major Corporations Think They Are Sneaking DEI Under the Rug — Watchdog Group Says Think Again

There were a lot of horrible things about the Biden years, but most rational people will agree that "wokeism" was in the top five. The ridiculous diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, pronouns, and all the other buffoonery that went along with it were a good argument for Americans to just remain in their homes after COVID. With the reelection in 2024 of President Trump and new policies, many believed that wokeism was on the way out. Well...not so fast.

Advertisement

Duh. What is, name companies I don't give my money or time to for $100 Alex...



Watchdog Group Claims Major Corporations Are Keeping ‘Woke 1.0’ Alive - 🔔 The Liberty Daily https://t.co/XKU0Mq3kuN — Dawn Wildman (@WildmanDawn) August 31, 2026

A new report from the watchdog group, Consumers' Research, confirms what many Americans have suspected all along. Woke didn't go away; it just went underground. You would think many of these corporations would have learned the lesson of Bud Light, but it doesn't appear so. The report states that: “7Eleven, Carhartt, DraftKings, Duluth Trading Co, Traeger, Bank of America, BlackRock, and Nike are evidence Woke is still alive and well in corporate America."

This comes as many progressive politicians, like Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), are now trying, in the run-up to the midterm elections and even 2028, to put as much distance between themselves and any absurd woke policies they championed. Will Hild is Consumers' Research Executive Director. He revealed what is really going on, saying:

“Woke companies want you to believe they’ve moved on, but don’t be fooled. For years, major corporations pushed political agendas on American consumers that had nothing to do with serving their customers..."

A few examples: Some, like 7-Eleven, aren't even trying to hide it. On their website, you will find their "three core pillars" underneath the section entitled "Our Commitment to DE&I." You might think Carhartt, a company that sells workwear, might not be in on the whole "woke" thing. They are all in, except they hide that fact with ambiguous job titles. Todd Corley had previously served as senior VP, inclusion, sustainability, and community; in 2025, he was promoted to Chief People and Impact Officer. Translation: Chief of DEI.

Woke didn’t die. It changed clothes.

Carhartt. Nike. BlackRock. 7-Eleven.

FedEx, WalMart etc.. the list is long

DEI is now “belonging.” Same creed. — Vitruvius Republic 🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) August 30, 2026

Another company that sells clothes for the working man, whoever he is, is Duluth Trading Company. They are also unabashedly woke. Their website touts the fact that "All Duluth employees participate in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training" and "inclusive talent recruitment." So inclusive that on their website, there is only one man pictured. The rest are all women. Sports betting company DraftKings simply rebranded its DEI policies to "Inclusion, Equity, and Belonging" (IEB).

Unfortunately, President Trump's second term is just a respite for the woke mafia. AOC's reference to "woke 1.0" means that if Democrats get back into power, there should be no doubt that there will be a bigger and badder woke 2.0. It's the reason so many of these companies just cannot quit woke. They are far too invested at this point, having politicians like AOC and others in their pockets, literally. But in a hilarious bit of irony, what they don't realize is that they have created a directory of sorts, a list that conservative and Republican consumers can use to identify corporations they can make sure not to frequent so they are not supporting woke causes and ideas.

There are more corporations listed in the report. Some are subtle; some are not so subtle. But the one thing they all have in common is that they are waiting patiently for Woke 2.0 to rear its ugly head.

Advertisement

“Changing job titles, rebranding DEI as belonging, and calling ‘Woke 1’ crazy shouldn’t distract from the fact that wokeness in corporate America isn’t dead, they’ve just gotten quieter about it,” @WillHild told me.



🧵10/10https://t.co/RHnO3JUmeQhttps://t.co/5fWFr82iUf — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) August 28, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.