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TN Announces Plans to Name Airport After 'State’s Favorite Daughter,' Dolly Parton

Becky Noble Follow @BeckyNoble65
Aug 28, 2026 4:45 PM
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TN Announces Plans to Name Airport After 'State’s Favorite Daughter,' Dolly Parton
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

As the whole world still grieves the loss earlier this week of country music legend Dolly Parton, one of the ways suggested to honor her might soon become a reality. On Friday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R), along with Nashville International Airport announced plans to change its name to honor her. 

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In a statement, Lee said,

“Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” said Gov. Lee. From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her. At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly’s music, generosity, faith, and kindness.”

Lee said that he was in discussions with Parton's team about the proposed name change, adding that "they are touched by the idea and open to continuing the conversation."  

"In keeping with the way Dolly lived her life," he continued, "her team believes she still has a special way of bringing people together for good, and they hope this tribute can be another example of that enduring legacy."

Many of the details of the name change are still in the works. The Metro Nashville Airport Authority will hold a meeting on September 17 to address the name change. It is expected that after that meeting, more details will be known. The proposed name change is the culmination of a petition that had garnered roughly 79,000 signatures. 

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Parton passed away on Monday at the age of 80 after what has now been revealed as a brief bout with cancer. Born in Sevier County, Tennessee, in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, Parton grew up in poverty as the fourth of 12 children. However, she leaves behind a musical and philanthropic legacy that will most likely be unmatched.

In addition to a 60-year career in music that produced 50 albums of all genres, eight Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and 93 tunes on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart, Dolly also received 11 Grammy awards, 55 Grammy nominations, and a Lifetime Achievement award in 2011. She is also remembered for her roles in movies like "Steel Magnolias," "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," and "9 to 5" - the last one for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song. 

Since her death on Monday, tributes have poured in for Dolly Parton from around the world. One of the best may have come from across the pond in Great Britain where the Band of the Coldstream Guards played "9 to 5" outside Buckingham Palace. Dolly Parton will also be best remembered for her Imagination Library program, which has put books in the hands of millions of children. 

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Although the wheels of government turn slowly, we might able to fly into Dolly Parton International Airport (or something close to it) very soon.

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | MUSIC | TENNESSEE | FAITH | HOLLYWOOD | MOVIES
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