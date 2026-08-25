America Goes to Pot: More Americans Smoking Marijuana Than Tobacco

Most people have tried it at least once. Smoking marijuana is a rite of passage almost as common as that first underage beer. Some grow out of it after high school or college. Others use it well into adulthood. There was also that first cigarette. You inhaled that first time and were pretty sure you were going to bring up a lung, but it was all about the "coolness" of it. Now, with the advent of legalized marijuana, a new poll shows that Americans have chosen what they want to light up.

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Gallup: U.S. Marijuana Smoking at Record High, Cigarettes at Low



Gallup poll | 7/1-7/19



Have you smoked marijuana?

❌No 83%

✅Yes 17%

——

Have you smoked a cigarette in the past week?

❌No 89%

✅Yes 11%https://t.co/GcxUuJzImV — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 24, 2026

READ MORE: Young Americans Are Not Alright As Marijuana Becomes the Most Commonly Used Drug

On Monday, a new Gallup poll showed that an all-time high number of Americans say they smoke marijuana, yet an all-time low number of Americans are smoking cigarettes. The poll was conducted by phone by ReconMR from July 1-19, and randomly sampled 1,200 U.S. adults. In the survey, 17 percent of Americans said they use marijuana, a record matched from 2023. The number of Americans who said they smoke cigarettes was estimated to be around 11 percent. Other portions of the survey showed that 9 percent of those polled said they vape, and 4 percent use nicotine pouches. The number of people who smoke pot more than doubled from just 7 percent in 2013 to the current 17 percent.

The marijuana vs. cigarette numbers show the super-mixed message that has been sent over the last few decades. In the 50s and 60s, it was uncommon to see anyone not smoking. It was cool and glamorous, and just something people did. But in January of 1964, the Surgeon General came out with the first report on the dangers of smoking and health. Since that time, the number of people seen smoking not just in American life, but in movies and on television has dwindled to almost nothing. Try lighting up anywhere in public and see what happens.

Americans now use marijuana more daily than cigarettes and alcohol pic.twitter.com/ja78ebiTfc — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) July 28, 2026

However, the use of marijuana has skyrocketed in the past decade, rising an estimated 65.2 percent between 2015 and 2024. In that same time frame, 22 states legalized marijuana. Coincidence? Probably not. Some research also suggests that three in ten people who use marijuana suffer from cannabis use disorder, including cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, which causes repeated and severe episodes of nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain with long-term use. Use of marijuana during teenage years and young adulthood can also have negative effects on brain development in terms of attention, memory, and learning.

ALSO READ: Why Are Baby Boomers Now Smoking More Pot?

The survey gave a bit of an overview of other favorite vices of Americans as well. It showed that 49 percent of those surveyed were coffee drinkers, and 20 percent drink caffeinated soda daily. When it comes to diet, 5 percent said they are vegetarians, and just 2 percent are vegans. Legalized marijuana may also be contributing to the fact that Gen Z is consuming less alcohol than previous generations, although the survey showed that 54 percent of respondents said they drink alcohol.

With the average cost nationwide of a pack of cigarettes at $10.15 and the average cost of marijuana bought at a dispensary at $8.94, both depending on state taxes, it's easy to see where you get more bang for your buck.

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Proponents of legalized marijuana will also tout revenue gained. But then there's that old saying: Just because you can doesn't mean you should.

Marijuana smoking in the U.S. has hit a record high, with 17% of adults admitting to using it, while cigarette use has dropped to a record low of 11%. The trend shows higher marijuana use among younger, less educated adults with lower incomes. https://t.co/nrBu1gYfg6 pic.twitter.com/POtnERGH22 — NewsRadio WKCY - 107.9 FM (@newsradiowkcy) August 24, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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