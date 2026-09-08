Rubio Remarks on Houthis Battling Saudi Arabia, Yemen Just Add to a Bad Day for Iran

Tuesday is just not Iran's day, so far.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ramped up punishing sanctions in the effort to shut down Iran, as we wrote earlier, as part of the ongoing Operation Economic Outcast, with "severe consequences" for anyone giving help to the country's airline, Mahan, with at least 36 firms or individuals being targeted by the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

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This move came after Friday's smackdown by the Treasury of another bank that was providing the Iranians, as Bessent said in an X post statement, a "critical financial lifeline," namely Turkey-based Golden Global Bank.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, had something of a mocking tone in his reaction Tuesday to Bessent's sanctions move:

After 47 years of sanctions, the US went to war with Iran on behalf of Israel. The fallout has been disastrous for America, including its standing worldwide.



After failing to achieve its aims through sanctions or war, Washington’s “novel” solution is…more sanctions. Seriously? — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) September 8, 2026

"After 47 years of sanctions, the US went to war with Iran on behalf of Israel," Araghchi wrote. "The fallout has been disastrous for America, including its standing worldwide."

"After failing to achieve its aims through sanctions or war, Washington's 'novel' solution is…more sanctions. Seriously?" he continued.

And in the middle of this, there were reports that "[t]he Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen launched strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which then retaliated with strikes of their own on Tuesday."

During his trip to South America, Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked on the state of play between the Houthis and Saudis, saying the U.S. is monitoring the attacks and counterattacks between the proxy group and a U.S. "defensive" partner, and recent ground battles between the Houthis and Yemeni forces, "very closely."

Marco Rubio on Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia:



The Houthis, in many ways, are agents and proxies of the Iranians. I think behind some of this is clearly the Iranian hand.



The U.S. has a very strong defensive military relationship with Saudi Arabia, and we’re watching those… pic.twitter.com/oQJfkMpWPy — Military Summary (@MilitarySummary) September 8, 2026

Marco Rubio on Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: The Houthis, in many ways, are agents and proxies of the Iranians. I think behind some of this is clearly the Iranian hand. The U.S. has a very strong defensive military relationship with Saudi Arabia, and we’re watching those events very closely. It’s been going on for some time. I think there’s been some ground operations as well, where Yemeni forces are taking on the Houthis and pushing back against some of the ground advances that they attempted to make. And we’re monitoring that, as I said, very, very closely.

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Rubio ended his comments by saying he didn't believe the U.S. Department of War would "make any announcements on that today," as far as the U.S. getting further involved, per the CBS News report linked above.

Remember what President Trump said back in May, that "Iran mistakenly 'thought they could outwait' the U.S., with our officials being occupied with the midterm elections"?

You've got to figure that Iran's foreign minister isn't going to find his day improves with what our secretary of state said, either.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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