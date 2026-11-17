The hotly contested Alaska 2026 Senate race has gone to Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola (AK-At Large), per Decision Desk HQ:

Decision Desk HQ projects Mary Peltola wins the AK US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 10:13 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/I0LaJG41uB https://t.co/9v1xHFvGu4 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 18, 2026

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The more complete results as of this writing can be viewed here.

This race, given the vagaries of ranked-choice voting, was a complex and hard-fought one. Mary Peltola was the former Alaska at-large member of the House of Representatives, having won a special election after the passing of Rep. Don Young (AK-At Large) and then winning a full term in her own right, before she was unseated by the current at-large representative, Republican Nick Begich III, whose race still has not been called. But the campaign had other issues, aside from Mrs. Peltola's habits of missing votes and her lack of production in taking care of the business of the people of Alaska.

No, there was more than that; Peltola's campaign was long suspected of involvement in the sudden entry into the jungle primary and then, the general election, of another Dan Sullivan, the one that was promptly dubbed "Decoy Dan." Because of ranked-choice voting (RCV), in fact, only because of RCV, the second Dan Sullivan, a schoolteacher from the Southeast Alaska town of Petersburg, managed to land himself on the final ballot by ending up in the top four vote-getters in Alaska's jungle primary.

That resulted, of course, in there being one Democrat (Peltola) facing off with not one, but two Dan Sullivans.

Now, many of us here in the Great Land were suspicious of this all along, and more so after the New York Times broke the story of the alleged connections between the Peltola camp and the allegedly phony candidate, Decoy Dan - who seemed to vanish from view before Election Day. It's likely that the fallout from this thing isn't over yet, and if what is suspected can be substantiated, even without any further legal action, this could still potentially spell trouble for Peltola and the Democrats.

Sen. Sullivan, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, has been the junior senator from Alaska since 2015. Before that, he served as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources from 2010 to 2013, and as Alaska Attorney General from 2009 to 2010. He was first elected to the United States Senate in 2014, after defeating the Democrat incumbent, Mark Begich.

On Monday, Sullivan's campaign said he would not concede until "every legal vote is counted and certified":

https://t.co/350Zt2aOdT — Dan Sullivan (@DanSullivan_AK) November 16, 2026

With Peltola projected to flip this Senate seat, this would put the incoming 2027 Senate composition at 56D and 44R.

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