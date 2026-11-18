Mary Peltola, barring something really bizarre happening, will be the junior senator from Alaska, having beaten the incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) in the 2026 midterms. But her Alaska campaign was marked with scandal, as it appears to have used Alaska's ranked-choice voting system to, if not cheat, then at least to muddy the waters — by allegedly recruiting another Dan Sullivan to join the race against the incumbent.

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Well, the election may be decided, but the Department of Justice (DOJ) isn't done with the whole issue yet. Now, the DOJ has issued a flood of subpoenas that are flying into Alaska like snowflakes during a winter storm on Broad Pass.

The Justice Department has issued more than 200 subpoenas in its criminal investigation into Dan J. Sullivan — "Decoy Dan" — who ran against Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in Alaska's U.S. Senate race, Fox News Digital has learned. News of the scope of the sprawling criminal probe comes after Democrat Mary Peltola was officially declared the winner of the four-way general election on Tuesday night — two weeks after Election Day. She won 144,302 votes to the incumbent Sullivan's 131,844. A GOP candidate named Gerald Heikes won 6,105 votes, while so-called "Decoy Dan" won 4,760 votes as a non-party affiliated candidate. A law enforcement source says the criminal case is continuing, and that Peltola being named the winner doesn't change anything from an investigative standpoint. The DOJ's investigation spans multiple states, and there are multiple criminal targets in the case, the source said.

There are implications that the fourth candidate on the Senate ballot, Republican Gerald L. Heikes, may have been likewise recruited, although there have not been any indications as to that being the subject of a subpoena — yet.

And, yes, some of us here in the Great Land smelled a rat on this deal as long ago as last summer.

Allegations have swirled that Democrats searched for a person with the name Dan Sullivan to run against the incumbent senator of the same name in order to confuse voters and potentially spoil the Republicans' chances of reelection. High-profile Democrat attorney Marc Elias, whose law firm represents the Peltola campaign, is among those who received a criminal target letter from the DOJ earlier this month.

There's liable to be a laundry list of Democrat operatives involved in this. We don't know yet, of course, but we can suspect. It's going to be a few interesting weeks, but in the end, what might happen? As far as I'm aware, there's no constitutional process for overturning a state election, and even if evidence found was serious enough to force Mary Peltola to step down — and that seems unlikely — her replacement would be appointed by the new Democrat governor, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins.

And as for Mary Peltola, well, she may have won this race, but this is going to follow her around; every time she stands for office, Alaska Republicans and right-leaning independents will bring this up and wrap her up in it. And, that's the other thing; Alaskan Republicans had better get wise to this ranked choice voting thing, because it's almost certainly the reason that Alaska will now have a Democrat governor and a Democrat senator; they figured out how best to take advantage of this system, and Alaska Republicans are going to have to learn to play, too; this year's repeal attempt also lost out, so for the time being, we're stuck with it.

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Oh, and as for "Decoy Dan?" He went absent without leave (AWOL) a week before the election, and has not resurfaced; there are rumors he is hiding out in deep blue Colorado.

Curiouser and curiouser.

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