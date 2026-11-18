Over the last few days, the connectivity that binds our modern world together has seen a few fraying spots: a major nationwide ground stop for air travel, and service outages in Microsoft and several major banks. That has a lot of folks talking, and some of those people are looking for patterns and common threads.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the other hand, while speaking in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, informs us that there's no evidence linking the incidents.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the recent technology disruptions that affected Microsoft, the FAA and major banks are unrelated, with no evidence linking the incidents or suggesting they were caused by hackers, criminals or foreign actors. “We want everyone in America to know that we have absolutely no reason to believe, we have no evidence, no indications of any kind that these incidents are related to each other or that any of them have anything to do with a malign actor, with a cyber criminal, with a disgruntled former employee, with anything along those lines,” Rubio said. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 18, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the recent technology disruptions that affected Microsoft, the FAA and major banks are unrelated, with no evidence linking the incidents or suggesting they were caused by hackers, criminals or foreign actors. “We want everyone in America to know that we have absolutely no reason to believe, we have no evidence, no indications of any kind that these incidents are related to each other or that any of them have anything to do with a malign actor, with a cyber criminal, with a disgruntled former employee, with anything along those lines,” Rubio said.

Here's what the Secretary of State said:

"We have zero evidence whatsoever, we have no indications, no evidence, and no reason to believe, at all, that any of these incidents are related to each other. As in, the Microsoft incident has nothing to do with the FAA, the FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago, these issues that we've seen from a technical standpoint are completely unrelated, one from another. That is what we have seen. That's what all the evidence indicates. That's what all our information indicates, and to this point we have absolutely no reason to believe otherwise, that these things are related in any way. "The second is, that we have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances has anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyberhackers, or criminals within other nation-states, with a malign actor of any kind. Again, we have no evidence of that, we have no indication of that, we have no reason to believe that. So the three points I want to drive is that first, we fully acknowledge that this is unsettling, to see these reports day after day of technical failures. We get it. In our own lives, we see it the same way. Obviously you have questions, and we're asking the right questions, and I believe getting the right answers. "Number two, the second point is, while acknowledging that, we want everyone in America to know, that we have absolutely no reason to believe, we have no evidence, no indications, of any kind, that these instances, that these incidents are related to each other, or that any of them have anything to do with a malign actor, with a cybercriminal, with a disgruntled former employee, with anything along those lines. Each of them are distinct. They're different in their causation. In some cases, highly technical in ways that I would refer you to the companies impacted to describe to you further, and others, in the way that the FAA, Secretary Duffy has already described to you in previous briefings and interactions. "But that's the message we want to get out there. We take these things very seriously. Obviously we're always vigilant. We're always on the lookout for anything that poses a threat to the American people, to the American economy, or to the national security. We are always hypervigilant about that, and we're always on the lookout for it. But we see no indications that these things are interrelated, one event to the other, or the work of malign actors."

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Here's the thing: Our modern, high-tech society is utterly dependent, now, on a vast, interconnected, technical system, run by software, increasingly managed by artificial intelligence (AI) and dependent on our vast and aging power grid and telecommunications network. It's inevitable that we will see glitches in the system from time to time, and some of those, as Secretary Rubio assures us, are not the work of malign actors or hackers.

Small disruptions can have large impact. The FAA's technical problems caused a ground stop that had air travel around the nation tangled up for days. Outages at Apple and Microsoft could have easily caused big problems for business and personal accounts alike.

Related or not, what these incidents have revealed is that a small stone tossed into our collective online pool can cast some really outsized ripples. That's something that's worth bending a few brain cells to, and to prepare for.

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