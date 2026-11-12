Microsoft 365 Goes on the Blink, Leaving Outlook Users in the Lurch

It's hard to overstate how dependent we've become on our internet connectivity. More and more software has gone to a fully online, cloud-based profile, rather than having the big programs physically installed in their entirety on your computer. That comes with risks of its own, of course, including the loss or even just the degradation of connections.

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That would appear to be what is happening across much of the U.S. today with Microsoft's near-ubiquitous Microsoft 365 package.

Microsoft 365 users across multiple regions experienced connectivity errors Thursday as the tech giant worked to resolve a widespread outage caused by elevated system loads. The "elevated load" wasn't driven by an increase in traffic, according to an alert from the Microsoft Admin Center. Instead, it was the result of a "number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable, straining the remaining infrastructure."

Microsoft, as of this writing, hasn't said anything about why the servers are "unexpectedly unavailable," although they did state that it wasn't due to an increase in traffic, which would seem to rule out a denial-of-service-style attack. But they also don't rule out some other kind of cyberattack; in all fairness, it's too soon to know with any certainty just what happened. They are working to get the systems back online first, and that seems the proper priority.

We've determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors. We're providing more information under EX1550543 and MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as… — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026

But repairs, Microsoft assures us, are under way.

"We're working to safely return them to service," Microsoft said, adding it was "aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact." The outage has potentially impacted thousands of users trying to access their emails through Microsoft 365. The company said services including Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Copilot 365 and Microsoft Defender XDR may be affected. "We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas," another alert said.

A look at a website called "What is down?" indicates issues with some other online systems, mostly artificial intelligence (AI) systems, including Cloudflare, Elastic Cloud, Sentry, OpenAI, Anthropic, Twilio and HubSpot. There are also reported difficulties with Xbox and Amazon.

Microsoft engineers are reported to have found the problem and are working on a fix.

In an earlier update posted to its official channels, Microsoft said that engineers had pinpointed the source of the disruption, noting that a portion of its infrastructure was experiencing heightened traffic and strain. "We've begun redistributing connection traffic across our broader worldwide infrastructure to help balance the load," the company said. "We've paused all deployments, we're moving additional traffic off the affected infrastructure, and we're restarting affected servers to return them to service."

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We really do depend on these kinds of systems, and events like this, when our workday or even our entertainment is disrupted, really bring home just how reliant we are on systems that we can't really control. That's probably something most people should be considering, and where possible, preparing for.

An informal test of several of these systems was conducted by this writer. Full disclosure: Everything seems to be working normally in Alaska. I won't speculate as to what that may mean.

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