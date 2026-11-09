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(Updated) Secret Service Lockdown at White House After Lafayette Park Incident

Ward Clark Follow @TheGreatLander
Nov 09, 2026 11:00 AM
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(Updated) Secret Service Lockdown at White House After Lafayette Park Incident BREAKING
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

There has been an incident near the White House, in Lafayette Park, that has resulted in a White House lockdown. The Secret Service has asked members of the media to remain inside the building. It appears that an automobile drove into a sign in the park, and then a person emerged from that vehicle and started a fight with Secret Service and National Guard personnel on the site. CBS News' Jennifer Jacobs reports:

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Fox News' Alexandria Hoff has also reported on the incident.

She writes:

Working on confirming information but were told to stay inside the WH during the incident. A Fox producer on-scene was told by witnesses a car crashed ahead of the Lafayette park barricades near the White House, that a man stayed in the car while another jumped out. Additional photos appear to show an individual apprehended.

More confirmation has come in from The Telegraph's Connor Stringer.

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He writes:

NOW at the White House — press corps has been ordered inside by the secret service as part of some kind of lockdown. Not clear why or what the threat is.  Separate videos suggest a car has rammed into the north end of Lafayette Square Park and then fought with Secret Service and National Guard.

And, finally, NewsNation's Hannah Brandt is reporting that the vehicle in question may have actually rammed, or tried to ram, an actual White House gate. Lafayette Square Park, where the initial reporting said the incident happened, borders the White House grounds.

In the videos from Hannah Brandt, one can clearly see emergency vehicles on the scene, including at least one fire truck and an ambulance. An officer can also be seen stretching what appears to be crime scene tape around the area. Law enforcement and the National Guard are present at the scene. One ambulance on the scene appears to have its back loading doors open, as though the crew is preparing to or has already taken on an injured person.

As of this writing, there has been no official statement from the Secret Service or the White House. 

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This is a breaking story. We will be watching as this develops and will bring you updates as events warrant.

Update - 12:05 PM Eastern:

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson reports, per a statement from the Secret Service, that not only was the driver of the vehicle that crashed onto the sidewalk combative with law enforcement, but "Around the same time, a second individual jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. That individual was also quickly placed under arrest."

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News Topics WHITE HOUSE | LAW & ORDER | CRIME
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