Things Really Are Much Better in America

The United States of America really is the best place on the planet. We have bigger houses, we have bigger yards around those houses, and we have more freedom. We are the biggest and baddest on the planet. We can spit farther, walk taller, and drive bigger trucks faster. On our annual Independence Day holiday, where we celebrate our ancestors having taken on the most powerful empire on the planet at that time and sent them squealing back to the British Isles with their tails between their legs, we shoot off more and bigger fireworks. We have more guns, too; more than all the privately owned guns in the rest of the world, likely.

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And, as it happens, we also have more money.

The Brits themselves don’t seem to see it. When asked to imagine how they’d fit into the 50-state U.S. economic hierarchy, they rank themselves in the top 10. That is so far off the mark as to qualify as delusional. The U.S. contains within itself more than four dozen economic statelets that are more productive per-capita than the place that once produced Rolls-Royce, the Beatles, Harry Potter and my No. 1 guy, Daniel Day-Lewis. Mississippi drinks their milkshake.

This isn't wrong. Estimates vary, but even the lowest estimates for Mississippi, one of our poorest states, put per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of that state on a par with the United Kingdom, with Mississippi being at around $55,800 in 2025, compared to the United Kingdom's $57,600, a difference that's within the margin of error. But Texas? Texas is absolutely kicking the UK out of the ring, with a per capita GDP of $86,987, almost $35,000 higher than the Brits.

So, to the British leftist Labour government, we can only say "Stick that in your crumpet and eat it."

Europeans have been mostly fed a load of horse squeeze over what America is all about, but last summer, boy howdy did a bunch of them get their eyes opened.

Over the summer, Americans got a huge kick out of the European soccer fans who expressed amazement at the abundance they encountered while here for the World Cup. It wasn’t only our material wealth that dazzled, but our kindness and generosity. Somehow these visitors landed on our shores thinking the entire country was at daggers drawn over politics—that American society is a roiling mess of racial resentment and economic inequality. Gee, I wonder where they got that impression?

From America's and Europe's legacy media and the far left (but I repeat myself), likely.

Here's the thing; all of those European soccer fans had their eyes opened, and that's for sure and for certain. Just look at my colleague Nick Arama's coverage of the German Freddy and his adventures, soaking in the wonder that is the United States. A particular favorite? When he discovered the wondrous Buc-ee's chain, each of which has more area under roof than most European Parliament buildings and more gasoline pumps than Belgium. Know why? Because Americans have more money to spend, and we can spend it any way we want.

So, the next time you hear a Euro-weenie complaining about how terrible the United States is, well, aside from pointing out that these people only got through the Cold War without being overrun by Soviet tanks because the U.S. military was over there guarding them, we can also point out that the middle class in Europe is less well off than the poorest people in America. And even more — we can't be arrested for making fun of a politician, a Muslim, or a green-haired weirdo. That's just how it is, folks.

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