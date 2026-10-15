Freddy Discovers Dairy Queen, Dr. Pepper... and a Historical Site You Might Not Expect

Freddy, our German tourist friend, and his buddies are getting a unique view of the country as they wend their way through the South.

They've hit a variety of big college football games, and were last at the Texas State Fair, where they discovered what you should indulge in at the fair - all the glory of the fried foods. He also got what had to be the biggest hot dog I've ever seen and a mass of fries that was definitely close to violating the old maxim my father used to say, "Never eat anything bigger than your head." Plus Freddy and the boys finally revealed their faces.

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Next, they did some of the obligatory things you have to do when you're in the Dallas area, such as getting a picture of Big Tex at the fair and visiting the JFK assassination site. "X" marked the spot on Dealey Plaza.

Today feels like the hottest day of the whole trip. It’s October 12 and we have 93 Fahrenheit (34°C)… Crazy thing is that this Saturday it’s supposed to drop to just 67 (19°C). We still used the day to see more of the Texas State Fair and also went to the JFK assassination site here in Dallas. — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 13, 2026

Freddy and the boys also unlocked a new fast food achievement: Dairy Queen. They loved the milkshakes, but were chastised by many for not getting a Blizzard.

A new fast food chain has been unlocked: Dairy Queen! And I have to say, it was surprisingly good. The milkshake was probably the best we’ve had at any fast food place on this trip. We’ve now chilling at the hotel pool for over two hours because it was so hot today. https://t.co/MzKJ8OK2mS — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 14, 2026

Many encouraged Freddy to hit up Fort Worth and the Stockyards. He did, declaring it "exactly how [he] imagined Texas to look like."

This is exactly how I imagined Texas to look like https://t.co/S2Kyt8UT6K — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 14, 2026

They liked the fair so much that they were inspired to drive all around Texas for the next leg of their trip, which Freddy dubbed "The Great Texas Road Trip."

The Great Texas Road Trip has started!🤠🇺🇸 The State Fair inspired us to drive all across Texas. Over the next probably 10 days, we want to make one big loop around the entire state and see as much as possible. I feel like this could be the coolest part of our whole trip! Any recommendations for places we should check out? Especially small towns or lesser-known spots! — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 15, 2026

The Great Texas Road Trip has started!🤠🇺🇸 The State Fair inspired us to drive all across Texas. Over the next probably 10 days, we want to make one big loop around the entire state and see as much as possible. I feel like this could be the coolest part of our whole trip! Any recommendations for places we should check out? Especially small towns or lesser-known spots!

While the guys are really enjoying the football games so far, they still need a bit of work on their throws.

Our first stop on the Texas road trip was a little town called Italy, where we practiced our football throwing skills before it got dark. As you can see, we still have a lot of room for improvement😅 https://t.co/Vo18iWqK4o — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 15, 2026

Freddy found a site that maybe isn't on the normal tourist route, but which also hit on some American history - the Branch Davidian site north of Waco.

We are in Waco, TX. Last year we watched a documentary about the siege that happened here in 1993, so we said we have to visit the site. We drove expecting a memorial site, but to our surprise the Branch Dividians are still active here. We even met a member who told us their perspective about what happened. — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 15, 2026

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But absolutely necessary to understanding Texas is how much Texans love Dr. Pepper. Freddy and his crew had the opportunity to explore the Dr. Pepper museum.

Next stop: The Dr Pepper museum! It’s my favorite soda and it was founded here in Waco. We spent around two hours exploring the museum. For our one friend it was actually his first time ever trying it, and apparently he liked it because he just bought another bottle at Walmart😅 https://t.co/AMDYLOYWxk — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 15, 2026

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