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Freddy Discovers Dairy Queen, Dr. Pepper... and a Historical Site You Might Not Expect

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 15, 2026 7:28 PM
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Freddy Discovers Dairy Queen, Dr. Pepper... and a Historical Site You Might Not Expect
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Freddy, our German tourist friend, and his buddies are getting a unique view of the country as they wend their way through the South. 

They've hit a variety of big college football games, and were last at the Texas State Fair, where they discovered what you should indulge in at the fair - all the glory of the fried foods. He also got what had to be the biggest hot dog I've ever seen and a mass of fries that was definitely close to violating the old maxim my father used to say, "Never eat anything bigger than your head." Plus Freddy and the boys finally revealed their faces. 

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Next, they did some of the obligatory things you have to do when you're in the Dallas area, such as getting a picture of Big Tex at the fair and visiting the JFK assassination site. "X" marked the spot on Dealey Plaza. 

Freddy and the boys also unlocked a new fast food achievement: Dairy Queen. They loved the milkshakes, but were chastised by many for not getting a Blizzard. 

Many encouraged Freddy to hit up Fort Worth and the Stockyards. He did, declaring it "exactly how [he] imagined Texas to look like." 

They liked the fair so much that they were inspired to drive all around Texas for the next leg of their trip, which Freddy dubbed "The Great Texas Road Trip." 

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The Great Texas Road Trip has started!🤠🇺🇸 The State Fair inspired us to drive all across Texas. Over the next probably 10 days, we want to make one big loop around the entire state and see as much as possible. I feel like this could be the coolest part of our whole trip! Any recommendations for places we should check out? Especially small towns or lesser-known spots!

While the guys are really enjoying the football games so far, they still need a bit of work on their throws. 

Freddy found a site that maybe isn't on the normal tourist route, but which also hit on some American history - the Branch Davidian site north of Waco. 

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But absolutely necessary to understanding Texas is how much Texans love Dr. Pepper. Freddy and his crew had the opportunity to explore the Dr. Pepper museum. 

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News Topics HISTORY | TEXAS
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