$62 Million in Taxpayers' Cash Paid to Catholic, Lutheran Groups for Somali Resettlement

What is it with Minnesota? Is it something in the water of those 10,000 lakes? Perhaps not, the worst of Minnesota lunacy seems confined to the Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, which happens to be where Minnesota's expanding Somali community is based.

Advertisement

On Friday we learned that at least two Christian groups took $62 million to promote the resettlement of Somalis in Minnesota. This begs one big, glaring question: Why?

Two church non-profits have taken in at least $62 million to build the Somali community in Minnesota — leading to the rise of Ilhan Omar and the fraud scandals that have gripped that state, The Post can reveal. Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services were at the forefront of reshaping the frigid Land of 10,000 Lakes thanks to generous government contracts stemming back generations. “This is a very big pile of government money and a whole bunch of different groups have come to get their own slice of it,” Parker Thayer, an immigration expert at the Washington, DC-based Capital Research Center, told The Post. He added the total money pouring into Minneapolis resettlement programs alone is “in the hundreds of millions.”

This story says this is government money. It's not. The government has no money but what it has taken from us by force of law — or just printed. This is taxpayer money, one way or another; we are literally paying for this. And the line about the groups coming to "get their own slice of it," perhaps unintentionally, says a lot; there has to be graft galore going on here. What other reason could there be for church groups, of all things, taking millions to promote the resettlement of tens, hundreds of thousands of people from a majority Muslim nation? People who will never assimilate? It's not like they are going to convert them. As far as we can discern, there's little to no attempt to do so.

Why, then?

This all started long before the Somali influx.

The state first became a test ground for a Vietnam-era resettlement program — with powerful advocacy from then-Vice President Walter Mondale and Minnesota’s Democrat governor Al Quie, according to local historians. Mondale, a Democrat from Minnesota who served as President Jimmy Carter’s veep, traveled with Quie to Asia to visit refugee camps and came back describing the horrid conditions they saw. That led them to become interested in resettling the Hmong people, a Southeast Asian ethnic group recruited by the CIA to fight a “Secret War” against communist forces in Laos.

What is it with these people who seem to think that the United States has some obligation to accommodate every refugee from everywhere in the world where there is some unpleasantness going on? Why? Why?

Now we have the Somali community embedded in a major American city, a city wherein millions, maybe billions in fraud has been discovered, where people are ripping off programs from child care to hospice care to food programs, and the fraudsters are, yes, disproportionately from that same community. These imports have also brought with them crime spikes, not to mention a member of Congress who is now under investigation (which began, mind you, under the Biden administration) for immigration fraud.

Advertisement

And now we learn that these groups, these Christian groups, took millions in taxpayer money, our money, to promote the importation and resettlement of these people. Why? Why?

It's past time to close the tap. No more government payments to this kind of thing. End it now. And that, Republicans, is a good campaign point right there.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.