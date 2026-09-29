Trump to Visit Texas: Full Tilt Like a Peterbilt

On Thursday, President Trump intends to visit the Peterbilt Motors factory in Denton, Texas, and while there, to make remarks touting his second term's successes in the manufacturing sector. A Fox Business exclusive has the story, and the broad strokes are what we should expect: Real, lasting prosperity means an economy built on companies and people that make things, and President Trump gets that.

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President Donald Trump will make a surprise stop in Denton, Texas, on Thursday to highlight manufacturing and the administration's economic agenda, FOX Business has learned. The president will visit a Peterbilt Motors factory in the city north of Dallas. Trump will deliver remarks about the manufacturing boom he believes is a result of his pro-growth policies, tariffs and deregulation. "The president’s America First trade agenda is driving a manufacturing renaissance that will continue paying dividends for the great state of Texas and Americans across the country," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said. She added that the Trump administration's agenda "has created more than 1 million private-sector jobs, sparked trillions in new investments, lowered taxes and reshored key manufacturing back to the United States."

The United Auto Workers (UAW), historically a Democrat-leaning constituency, is giving President Trump a lot of credit for increasing American jobs in the heavy truck building sector. And there's a warning in there for Democrats; if they are losing the unions, they are in real trouble, and there are signs that this may indeed be happening — other than, of course, the teachers' union and the government workers unions, which will be Democrat-aligned to and beyond the final heat-death of the universe trillions of years from now.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said for decades heavy truckmakers have moved jobs out of the U.S. He believes that all changed on Nov. 1, 2025. "We have pushed for action like this for decades, and we congratulate President Trump for delivering for heavy truck workers everywhere," Fain said. "Let’s keep going and rewrite our broken trade rules." The White House official credits the tariffs with Paccar adding more than 1,000 new jobs at the Denton facility, and adding more than 2,000 jobs across the U.S. The company’s subsidiaries, Peterbilt and Kenworth, move about 30% of the truck freight in the country. The company remains the only remaining American-owned high-volume heavy truck manufacturer and has been building trucks for 121 years.

It all seems to be working; the Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that the American economy has added 807,000 jobs since January of 2025, although manufacturing jobs have declined by 35,000 jobs, more or less. That may, however, be a tad misleading, as there have been a number of major manufacturing startups and expansions announced since President Trump resumed office, and those jobs don't just materialize overnight.

Here's the thing: President Trump's visit to Peterbilt is well-timed to talk up American manufacturing. In this midterm election as in all elections, "It's the economy, stupid," applies, and people who work in places like the Peterbilt Motors factory have, since 2016, leaned towards Trump, and by association, towards Republicans. That's a key point, and that's a point that every Republican candidate should be hitting: Jobs, jobs, jobs.

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For an economy that brings long-term prosperity, we need to be a nation that builds things. We need to be a nation of factories, of refineries, of steel mills, of manufacturing laboratories. President Trump understands that. Pretty much no one in the Democrat Party understands that. That's a big difference; it's one we need to remember in November.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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