Russia Bombs Ukrainian School During Class; 2 Dead, 3 Kids Hurt

The Russo-Ukraine War, despite the efforts of President Trump and many of the leaders of Europe, is just dragging on, with neither party seemingly willing to give an inch. In the latest episode of slash and snap in Eastern Europe, Russia has struck the Ukrainian city of Sumy with at least four guided bombs. One of the buildings struck was a school. Fortunately it seems the students and staff of the school were able to take cover in a shelter, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his official X account, stated that at least two people have been killed, and six people injured, three of them children. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

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All emergency services are working at the site of a Russian airstrike in Sumy right now. Four guided aerial bombs struck the center of the city, hitting a school building where classes were in session. I thank the teachers and school administration – the children and teachers… pic.twitter.com/HFDEsrvQlz — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 29, 2026

He writes:

All emergency services are working at the site of a Russian airstrike in Sumy right now. Four guided aerial bombs struck the center of the city, hitting a school building where classes were in session. I thank the teachers and school administration – the children and teachers were in the shelter, and 100 people in total were evacuated in time. There was also damage in the private residential area. As of now, sadly, two people have been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Six people were injured, including three children. Russian terrorists and (sic) simply unhinged scumbags. To strike at children, at schools, at ordinary homes like this. America, Europe, all our partners must not forget that Russia will not stop this madness without real pressure. We expect steps in response to these strikes – and that they will go beyond lip service.

President Zelensky is right about one thing: It doesn't look like Russia intends to ask for a deal any time soon, but then, neither is Ukraine. Ukraine has been striking Russian diesel fuel refineries, which admittedly makes a certain amount of sense from a tactical standpoint; hitting an enemy's logistical trains is always a good move. The problem is that diesel fuel is a global commodity, and hitting Russian production raises the price everywhere, all over the world. That's bringing increased global scrutiny on Ukraine.

The city of Sumy, in the Sumy Oblast in eastern Ukraine, was attacked by Russian forces on the first day of the Russian invasion, February 24, 2022. Russian troops were said to have withdrawn from the city by April of that year. In 2025 Russian forces again advanced on the city but were unable to break in; they still hold some small towns and territory in the Sumy Oblast, but not the city itself. Russia has since hit the city with missile attacks and artillery. Last summer, Russian troops were reported to be massing in the area.

It's not impossible that the Russian military may be looking at another attempt on Sumy. It's a major urban area in the eastern part of Ukraine where Russia has been trying to expand its footprint. It's on the Psel River and contains several major road junctions, not to mention it being a major industrial center in the region, making it a tempting target. And, finally, the fact that four Russian guided weapons all hit in the city center makes it unlikely that this was some kind of accident. This appears to have been deliberate, and remember, even a school was struck.

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And so, the fighting drags on, likely through the coming winter.

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