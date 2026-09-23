Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 15 Years After New York Retrial

Sometimes justice runs slow, but once it gets to where it's going, it can be very satisfying. Case in point: Accused, or now we can say convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein is now facing the music, as he has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault of a television production assistant, Miriam Haley, at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.

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BREAKING: Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting former television production assistant Miriam Haley at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.



Haley delivered an emotional victim impact statement, saying Weinstein abused… pic.twitter.com/3NC653WLia — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2026

The post reads:

BREAKING: Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting former television production assistant Miriam Haley at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. Haley delivered an emotional victim impact statement, saying Weinstein abused his position in power and left her with what she described as a 'life sentence.' Weinstein has already spent more than six years behind bars as his case moved through the criminal justice system. He faces charges in a separate rape case and denies all other allegations he faces.

Fox News' Harris Faulkner comments:

Harris Faulkner: Breaking news how: Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein just sentenced to 15 years in prison for a sexual assault, in a high-stakes retrial. Prosecutors say, Weinstein assaulted a former television production assistant, Miriam Haley, at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. A jury convicted him in that case, in March of 2020. Haley gave a powerful victim impact statement, saying Weinstein abused his position in power and caused devastation in her life. She called it a life sentence for her. Weinstein has already served more than six years behind bars as his case has cycled through the criminal justice system. He faces charges in a separate rape case and a slew of other allegations. He's denying them all. But today, a sentence of 15 years for sexual assault.

The Associated Press has some more details.

Once among the most powerful figures in the entertainment industry, Weinstein was an Oscar-winning producer whose hits included “Shakespeare in Love,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Chocolat.” But his downfall came quickly after sexual assault allegations in 2017 set off the #MeToo movement. Weinstein, 74, is expected to appeal and maintains that he never raped or sexually assaulted anyone. He is now likely to remain behind bars well into his 80s. Seated in a wheelchair, he was quickly moved out of the courtroom after the sentencing, while some of his accusers hugged and brushed away tears.

See also previous RedState coverage here and here.

There is an old Roman saying: Justice knows every man's number. That justice seems to evade detection at times, and seems to misfire at others, but Harvey Weinstein seems to finally be paying the price for crimes for which he was arrested, tried, and convicted. Due process worked — and now Harvey Weinstein is going to jail, and since he's now 74 years old, he may never leave again, making the women of New York just a little bit safer.

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