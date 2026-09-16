Undercover Video: Democrats Now Paying for Texas Votes

Well, this has to be an embarrassing admission for Texas Democrats, including the Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico: A new undercover video, released now by Townhall Investigations (full disclosure: RedState is part of the Townhall Media Group) presents one Sky McAdams, the organizing manager for something called the Texas Majority PAC, admitting to a roundabout paying-for-votes scheme.

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EXCLUSIVE: TALARICO SUPER PAC CAUGHT PAYING VOTERS!



"We are paying people $25...a roundabout way of paying people for their votes."



Video obtained by Townhall catches Sky McAdams, organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC, on undercover video explaining the scheme to elect… pic.twitter.com/FKK5nEfb5B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: TALARICO SUPER PAC CAUGHT PAYING VOTERS! "We are paying people $25...a roundabout way of paying people for their votes." Video obtained by Townhall catches Sky McAdams, organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC, on undercover video explaining the scheme to elect Talarico in November. "You can't pay someone to vote for someone" "If I was a Republican, I would be pissed." In the video, McAdams says it’s called a “paid relational program,” which is operated by Relentless that uses software called Rally. In a campaign finance report filed in July, Texas Majority PAC said it paid Relentless $500,000 for a “relational organizing program,” or about 20 percent of all its expenditures up to that point. At $25 per vote, that could be good for 20,000 ballots.

You can watch the entire undercover video here:

McAdams: We are, um, paying people $25 to attend a one-hour Zoom class, to learn, like, why voting is important, and why the Republicans are causing all these bad things. Um, so, it's like a roundabout way of paying people for their votes. Actually, which is interesting. Questioner: What's this called? McAdams: It's called the paid relational program. I think Rally Texas is the official name. You can't pay someone to vote for someone, and you can't be like, here's $25, go vote for me, you can say, um, attend a one-hour class, and you can receive $25 and then the class just talks about like, the importance of it. Questioner: It's a creative way to kind of, yeah... But right now, we can use all the help we can get. McAdams: Yeah, you know, if I was, like, if I was a Republican, I would be pissed, I would be like, that's shady as f**k.

The Townhall article on the piece has more:

Relentless claims it orchestrated similar campaigns in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania in 2024 and netted “47,533 Democratic votes.” In a campaign finance report filed in July, Texas Majority PAC said it paid Relentless $500,000 for a “relational organizing program,” or about 20 percent of all its expenditures up to that point. At $25 per vote, that could be good for 20,000 ballots.

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McAdams is correct in one thing: This is just as shady as he rather colorfully described.

Now, think about how confident Texas Democrats are in their low-T candidate, that they feel they must resort to shady dealing like this. Think also about how, every time shady dealing like this is exposed, it's almost always Democrats who are perpetrating it. And think about how now James Talarico's Republican opponent, Attorney General Ken Paxton, will be hammering Talarico and Texas Democrats over this until election day.

The legality of all this has yet to be determined. But it's shady, it's unethical, and it's one more part of the ongoing Democrat efforts to make our elections a joke, a joke in which only they know the punch line.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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