This Kamala Appearance May Explain Why Some Dems Don't Want Her to Appear With Them

As we've noted, there are some Democrat candidates who don't want Kamala Harris to come out and campaign for them.

Now, part of that may be that they're in more conservative areas. But also, what person who is not already a Democrat voting for a Democrat is going to be persuaded by Kamala Harris, queen of the word salads? She's not exactly someone who is going to bring that persuasion ability a candidate might need to get over the line. She's a candidate who lost twice herself running for president, so not exactly a good record.

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We reported the other day about how some media was blocked from an appearance that she did in Sacramento for Dr. Richard Pan, a candidate for the House in California's 6th Congressional District.

Maybe now we know why. All she was doing was going out to cheer on the workers in his campaign headquarters. It wasn't even reaching out to other people. It should have been a slam dunk moment.

But she ended up with this bizarre takeaway where she's not making a lot of sense, cackling her head off, and then ends up basically begging for a mercy clap for what she thinks is witty repartee. She's trying to say something here about independent Kevin Kiley, who is Pan's opponent.

Kamala wonders where her applause is after delivering what she thought was a killer line, then bursts into hysterical cackling. Audience mercy claps. She's gonna run and subject the country to two more years of this. https://t.co/cgHgqK5z82 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2026

"Well, this guy, who was that guy, and is still this guy and that guy," Harris cackled. Then she begged for the clap, "Well, come on, now!"

Even with her begging for a clap, that's a particularly anemic response, given it's supposed to be the strong supporters of Pan. If you can't even charge up your own people, there just might be a bit of a problem there.

No wonder media got blocked. And even then, in response, the Pan and Harris teams ended up blaming each other for it happening. Then Pan tried to deflect when KCRA 3, which had been blocked, tried to ask him questions about it.

Former VP Kamala Harris and Sacramento area Democratic Congressional candidate Richard Pan blocked some journalists, including @kcranews, from covering their event at Pan HQ Friday. I asked Pan today if that was the right move. He wouldn't answer the question. https://t.co/9ikwuuvbpE — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 3, 2026

I'm sure all of this is helpful for Pan when this is the takeaway that he gets. Not.

But Harris coming out for Pan is probably one more of those indications that means she intends to run in 2028, and we're going to get to listen to more of such brilliance from her.

People understandably had some fun mocking this.

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Please clap. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 6, 2026

We dodged a bullet of immeasurable proportions 'Well this guy who was that guy and is still this guy AND that guy'— Kamala Harris CACKLES FEVERISHLY https://t.co/u4ZWDEWzXL — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) October 7, 2026

Can you imagine four years of that? I don't think Democrats can either. — Michael Brown (@MichaelDBrown) October 6, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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