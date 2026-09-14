Mamdani Now Suing to Keep Immigrant Welfare Pipeline Open

In a sane world, there's no compelling reason why any immigrant to the United States of America, legal or illegal, should be able to come here and immediately qualify for benefits at the expense of American taxpayers. Oh, there may be some justification for actual refugees, but that should and must be extremely limited to cases of dire need.

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In New York, though, the New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and the state of New York's Attorney General, Letitia James, are suing to try to block a Trump administration from denying visa and green card applications based on welfare status. In other words, James and Mamdani are trying to keep people here who have come to the United States and now are living on the taxpayer's dime.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is suing President Donald Trump's administration over plans to expand federal authority to deny visa and green card applications based on welfare status. The lawsuit, filed jointly with NY Attorney General Letitia James, targets the Trump administration's plan to expand the "public charge" rule, which allows the federal government to deny visa applications based on the likelihood that the applicant will receive public benefits. Trump's administration seeks to expand the list of benefits that apply under the rule, with the change taking effect Sept. 18. "If you are a citizen, or an individual seeking humanitarian relief like asylum, these changes will not affect you," Mamdani said at a press conference Monday. "The new public charge rule not only sweeps aside more than a century of established law, it is intentionally vague as a means of creating uncertainty and fear to isolate immigrant New Yorkers."

That's perfectly appropriate. Our immigration policy must not be without certain standards, primary among which must be "what does this prospective immigrant have to contribute?" We should only allow people in who will be a net contributor to the nation's economy, not a drag, a leech, or a parasite. But then, leeches and parasites are a fundamental constituency for Democrats, and it is Democrats who are joining this lawsuit.

Mamdani claimed that up to 4 million people could be forced to unenroll from their healthcare under the new rule out of fear their immigration applications could be denied. Several major cities and counties across the country are joining New York's lawsuit, including Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Santa Clara County and King County, Mamdani said.

So, four million people could be forced to unenroll? Good. These programs are not the big prize behind Door Number Three for immigrants, legal or illegal. We cannot afford to be taking in millions of people who come here and are immediately signed up for taxpayer-funded benefits. We cannot afford four million more mouths to feed, mouths that are attached to limbs and minds that do not contribute to the economy in some significant way - and no, spending their government benefits, paid for with money taken from the working people of the United States by force of law, does not count as contributing to the economy.

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Frankly, no immigrants should be eligible for any benefits, at least not for a set period, say, five years. That in and of itself would greatly reduce the incentives for the non-productive to come here, to jump on Uncle Sam's Endless Gravy Train, and restrict immigration to people with skills and abilities that are valuable to the United States.

This is part of putting America first. But then, we all know that this isn't a priority for Zohran Mamdani or for Democrats in general.

We will watch this unfolding legal struggle with great interest. Stay tuned.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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