New From NTSB: No Speed Brakes or Reversers on Amazon Jet in Miami Crash

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on Sunday's crash of an Amazon cargo flight at Miami International Airport. The chief investigator from the NTSB, Chihoon Shin, indicated that two key braking systems used to land these aircraft were apparently not deployed for this landing.

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Authorities on Tuesday said key braking systems did not deploy during Sunday’s deadly plane crash after an Amazon cargo jet overran the runway at Miami International Airport and struck two vehicles, killing five people. While the aircraft’s wheel brakes were applied, available data indicates that the speed brakes and thrust reversers did not, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). There was "no indication in the recorded data that speed brakes or thrust reversers were deployed," Chihoon Shin, the NTSB investigator in charge, said. Shin said investigators plan to interview the pilots involved, adding that officials are not yet going to speculate about what should have happened during the landing.

Speed brakes are panels on the wings of large aircraft, which deploy to increase drag and slow the aircraft during descent and landing. Thrust reversers redirect engine thrust forward at landing, again, having a braking effect on the aircraft. These systems were reportedly not deployed in this case.

The NTSB will be interviewing the Amazon aircraft's crew, who survived the crash, to determine exactly what happened and why these systems do not seem to have been deployed.

"When we analyze the full list of parameters, we'll have a better idea of the aircraft's performance during this landing. Was it normal? Was it not? And what was working and what was not. So I'm not going to speculate on what should have been right now," he said. "What we need to do is talk to the crew and get their account to understand how they're manipulating the controls in order to get a better understanding of the situation," he added. "That's something that we need a complete understanding of."

You can see RedState's original coverage of the crash here and here.

NTSB also confirmed that there were no hazardous materials aboard the wrecked aircraft. Remarkably, the cargo apparently consisted mostly of contact lenses.

The NTSB investigation remains ongoing. Stay tuned; we will bring you updates as things develop.

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