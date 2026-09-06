Is There a Revolution Now Brewing in Germany?

Germany has been dangerously close to failed-state status in recent years. The nation was once an industrial powerhouse, not just during World War II and the years leading up to it, but before and after. Germany is also a country with a great martial tradition and a long history - all of which some recent German leaders, like the unfortunate Angela Merkel, seemed determined to discard.

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Things may be changing now for Deutschland. The "far-right" Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany, or AfD) party has been winning elections, and now, on Sunday, they may win an outright majority in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

A political earthquake is brewing in Germany's east as working-class and young voters appear set to deliver an unprecedented victory for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Sunday’s state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. The AfD, which was famously backed by Elon Musk in last year’s national election, has been criticized for being pro-Russia and was accused of being a "right-wing extremist endeavor" by Germany’s domestic intelligence office, has the chance to become the first party outside the mainstream center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) or center-right Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), to win an outright majority in a German state parliament, or Landtag, since World War II. "The reason Saxony-Anhalt matters," foreign policy expert and author Daniel Schatz, who holds a doctorate in political science from Berlin's Humboldt University, told Fox News Digital, "is that the AfD is no longer just knocking on the door of power. It may be close to kicking it open."

Immigration and energy are key AfD issues, among other things. Under Chancellor Merkel, the gates were thrown open to all and sundry; there are 1.3 million "refugees" from Syria alone in Germany, and the AfD is making a platform plank out of sending them back and clamping down on immigration from that part of the world.

In an interview on German broadcaster ZDF, the AfD’s national co-chair, Alice Weidel, advocated for closing Germany’s borders and exiting Europe’s Schengen treaty, saying, "Illegal migration, unchecked open borders, anyone can get in. Our internal security is suffering. People are honestly fed up with this situation." Weidel added, "All Syrian refugees must have their protected status revoked because the reason for their flight no longer exists. These people must return to their homeland. If they don't leave voluntarily, then they must be deported by force." Adding that many of the 1.3 million Syrians in Germany are being naturalized, "we must stop naturalizing these people who should actually be leaving our country. We have Islamization."

The claim of Islamification is not unjustified. There have been some high-profile events in recent years, including the Frankfurt Airport shootings in March of 2011, the Berlin Christmas market attack in December of 2016, and the festival stabbing attacks in Solingen in August of 2024. The German people have every reason to be alarmed about the mass migration from the Middle East and North Africa, and the rise of the AfD is almost certainly in large part due to this.

All across Europe, there are signs that ethnic Europeans have had enough. For years, the gates to Europe have been open. We saw another stunning example in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta just recently, when thousands of "refugees" who amazingly all seemed to be military-age unaccompanied males flooded in from Morocco.

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It's not clear yet that the AfD will be able to gain a majority. The other German political parties are pulling out all the stops to halt the AfD. But if the ongoing election in Saxony-Anhalt is any indication, a strong plurality of the German people may have other ideas.

As of this writing, the BBC is projecting that the AfD will sweep the election with nearly 44 percent of the vote, with the second-place Christian Democratic Union of Germany only managing about 18 percent. That's not an outright majority, but it's still a big win for the AfD.

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