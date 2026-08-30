Border Czar on CNN: 'Get Them Out Quick — Open Those Beds Up'

The big illegal alien news of the last few days was the detention and deportation of British subject Milo Yiannopoulos back to his native United Kingdom. Yiannopoulos, working at the time for someone named Kanye West, had remained in the United States after his visa had expired.

Advertisement

So, like any illegal alien, he was detained and repatriated. That's how it's supposed to work, no matter who the person is who is in the country illegally. On Sunday, Border Czar appeared on CNN's State of the Union opposite host Dana Bash, where he made some remarks on this detention and deportation.

Watch:

White House Border Czar Homan says quick Yiannopoulos deportation part of new push: "Get them out quick. Open those beds up for more detainees to be held." pic.twitter.com/xpyfgHjlDA — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) August 30, 2026

Here's how that conversation went:

Dana Bash: Homeland Security said he (Milo Yiannopoulos) was arrested Thursday. We understand he was deported the next day. That seems like a pretty quick turnaround. Was he given preferential treatment to leave, instead of remaining in an ICE detention facility longer? Tom Homan: No. We've been working steadily in the last few months on getting people out quicker. That way it saves the taxpayers' money and detention space, the quicker a judge orders them out, rather than being in detention, waiting for travel documents and flight arrangements. No, ICE, along with (Customs and Border Patrol) through the Department of Homeland Security is working really good on the efficiencies of the removal process. Get 'em out quick. Open those beds up for more detainees to be held. Dana Bash: So, that's standard now. That's the goal. Tom Homan: We track the average length of stay. And we want to get the average length of stay under, the average stay in detention, down. We want to execute those orders as soon as we can get them.

That's how things should work.

There can be little doubt that this deportation in particular has stirred the kettle a little bit. The Left's constant drumbeat of racism accusations over the Trump administration's focus on deporting illegal aliens, accusations you strangely never heard when Barack Obama was deporting millions of illegal aliens, has kind of shaken by this deportation of a British white guy, and honestly, they don't come much whiter than Milo Yiannopoulos. But the fact is, this wasn't a guy who snuck into the United States across the border. He doesn't appear to have tried to evade capture. When ICE picked him up, it sure looks like he adopted the old British attitude of "it's a fair cop," and since Britain isn't one of those troublesome nations that doesn't want to accept its own goblins back, all ICE had to do was put him on a plane back to Old Blighty. Simple enough.

Not that it makes any difference why he was in the country illegally, mind you. He did have an immigration hearing scheduled in July, which he didn't bother to turn up for, following which a deportation order was duly issued. Now he's back in the U.K..

This whole thing with Milo Yiannopoulos is, frankly, something of a tempest in a teapot. The only reason it made national news is because of Milo's high profile as a right-wing activist who has worked with some prominent people. If he were just Fred Smith from Cornwall, nobody would have noticed his removal. But Tom Homan is right about one thing: The process needs to speed up. The faster ICE can find these people and repatriate them, the better off we all are, and in this, his focus is on the right thing.

Advertisement

You can see the entire CNN interview here.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.