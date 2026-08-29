ICE Has a Help Wanted Sign Out for Border Security - Only Robots Need Apply

If one is a fan of a certain movie franchise featuring a certain Austrian bodybuilder-turned-actor, one might remember that it was on this day in 1997 that Skynet attained self-awareness, started to learn at a logarithmic rate, and eventually decided to end humanity in what was called Judgment Day.

Advertisement

Well, obviously, that never happened. But robots are part of the future, and it seems nobody is more aware of that than Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Department of Homeland Security, of which ICE is part, we learned on Saturday, is starting the process to acquire Boston Dynamics' four-legged SPOT robots to help with border security. Here's what they are proposing:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is responsible for eliminating vulnerabilities in the nation's border, and with supporting economic, transportation and infrastructure security. DHS will secure the national border while welcoming lawful immigrants, visitors, and trade. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a requirement to purchase Boston Dynamics SPOT Robots and accessories support public safety and law enforcement operations by providing a remotely operated robotic capability for inspection, situational awareness, and hazard assessment in environments that may pose risks to personnel. This capability helps improve officer safety, supports informed operational decision-making, and enhances DHS’s ability to respond to incidents involving dangerous, confined, unstable, or difficult-to-access areas.

Note that an "Acquisition Planning Forecast," as this document is, is only a plan; these are routinely either revised or canceled as they proceed through the process.

A robot, one with good surveillance capabilities and the ability to negotiate rough terrain, may be just what the doctor ordered for the country around our southern border, or the northern one, for that matter. These machines need only regular maintenance; they don't take smoke breaks, they don't have to go to the bathroom, and they don't have families to go home to at the end of the day.

These robots may prove useful indeed.

Spot is a dog-sized robot that walks on four legs and can be fitted with cameras, sensors and an arm. Police and fire agencies have used similar machines to inspect suspected explosive devices, enter buildings during standoffs and survey hazardous sites. Boston Dynamics markets the robots to public safety agencies and says it is "committed to partnering with first responders, police departments, fire brigades, military or government agencies charged with keeping the public safe." Its terms of use prohibit customers from using its products "as weapons, or to enable weapons, or to harm or intimidate any person or animal." The company has also signed an industry pledge against weaponizing general-purpose robots.

That last part is a tad disappointing, but this is a police, not a military, application.

So far, ICE has been very terse in what they intend to use these robots for, other than "inspection, situational awareness, and hazard assessment." All that boils down to "reconnaissance," really, and that's not an inappropriate use of a robot. While drones have the advantages of being faster and having the capability of clean overhead imaging, they are also fragile and vulnerable to ground fire. A robot, suitably painted to blend into its surroundings, is more likely to be able to conduct an inconspicuous reconnaissance of a given area. Layered recons are always a good plan.

These also would seem to be useful in confrontations or arrests. Even if one of these machines were exposed to fire, that very likely means there is an officer who was not exposed to fire. Police departments are using them to enter contested buildings, to inspect possible improvised explosives or booby traps, and look over any other possible hazard. That's something that may well otherwise have to be done by an officer. Better it be a robot that gets blown up if things go wrong.

Advertisement

And perhaps they will even be given radio capacity, so that an officer might speak to someone through the machine, a feature that's routine enough already in tiny home and business security cameras. If they do, it would be inconceivable for an operator, at least once, to say to someone, "Come with me if you want to live."

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining RedState VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.