California Lawmakers Are Now Wasting Time on Glowing Rabbits

California, that once-Golden State, has a lot of problems: Homelessness, open-air drug use, crime, wildfires, and even diseases that most people associate with the Dark Ages. It is the sole purpose of government to protect the liberty and property of the citizens. In this, every level of government in California's cities, as well as the state government, has utterly failed.

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But there's hope. The California Assembly apparently has time to debate a bill banning designer pets, like unicorns and glowing rabbits.

Yes, really.

In perhaps one of the most bone-headed legislative moves in the history of this country, California lawmakers wasted time debating whether gene-edited “designer pets,” including glowing rabbits and unicorns, should be sold in the state. This effort is especially troubling, as the state faces far more immediate crises (e.g., homelessness, wildfire risks, deteriorating water quality and infrastructure) that are far more serious than the prospect of fluorescent pets.

This is why we can't have nice things.

There is one small note of sanity: This bill apparently died a well-deserved death in the state Senate, so perhaps there is some semblance of sanity in Sacramento. So, for the time being, if you want a phosphorescent mouse or a guinea pig that poops pickles, you're all set in California. For now, at least.

The key statement from the actual bill, AB-1382, called the Ethics Over Aesthetics Act, states:

This bill would prohibit, except as specified, a person from importing for profit, selling, or offering for sale in this state a transgenic pet animal that possesses a cosmetic transgenic trait, as specified. The bill would provide that each transgenic pet animal imported for profit, sold, or offered for sale in this state in violation of that prohibition is a separate violation and is punishable by a civil penalty of not less than $5,000. The bill would authorize the district attorney of the county in which the violation occurred, or the city attorney of the city in which the violation occurred, to bring an action to enforce that prohibition, as specified.

Why is the California Assembly suddenly worried about this? So someone is producing glowing mice - so what? Is this really something the California Assembly needs to be wasting time on? Where is the threat to the liberty and property of the people in a glowing rabbit or a miniature unicorn?

If the California Assembly is really concerned with making life better and more affordable for everyday Californians, maybe they should look into fixing things like this:

I just dropped my son off at @UCBerkeley housing and as we were approaching we saw this behind his apartments. Shame on @CityofBerkeley @CityofAlbanyCA @UCBerkeleyNews pic.twitter.com/sxyhkez5l4 — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) August 19, 2026

California has, this year alone, struggled with typhus, spread by a growing rat population, thanks to ever-expanding homeless camps like the one shown above. These people are living in conditions that would not have been allowed in ancient Rome. Add to that more wildfires, the growing problems with infrastructure, and a horrendously expensive high-speed train to nowhere that has not carried one passenger one inch after years of so-called development, and one thing becomes very clear: California is a failed state.

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But hey. At least the Assembly is trying to deal with the possibility that someone might genetically engineer a mynah bird that sings old Broadway show tunes.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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