Illegal Alien Busted Selling Fentanyl Near Virginia High School

Sometimes it seems like it's another day, another illegal alien busted selling drugs near a school. This time it's Loudoun County, Virginia, and the goblin in question is one Isaac Melendez-Carranza, who was arrested and charged with selling fentanyl near a high school. Melendez-Carranza was arrested by Loudoun County sheriff's department officers.

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Turns out that Isaac Melendez-Carranza had a long history with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

BREAKING; DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a suspect arrested by police in Loudon County, VA on Thursday for selling fentanyl to students near a high school that had overdoses is a Salvadoran illegal alien who was caught and released at the Texas border during the Obama… pic.twitter.com/Um39SoTSP8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 24, 2026

Mr. Melugin's post states:

BREAKING; DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a suspect arrested by police in Loudon County, VA on Thursday for selling fentanyl to students near a high school that had overdoses is a Salvadoran illegal alien who was caught and released at the Texas border during the Obama administration in 2016 and has had a deportation order since 2024. Isaac Melendez-Carranza is charged with distributing fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and is being held without bond. Deputies found 100 fentanyl pills when they searched his home. The Loudon County Sheriff says investigators ID'd him as a dealer connected to overdoses of students at Park View High School in May 2026. DHS says despite getting a deportation order in July 2024, the Biden admin DHS encountered him weeks later in VA in August 2024, but took no enforcement action against him.

Melendez-Carranza has, as a local report notes, "been living in Sterling." He has been living illegally in Sterling, illegally in Loudoun County, illegally in the United States.

DHS released a statement (linked in Mr. Melugin's X post) that notes that an ICE detainer has been filed for Melendez-Carranza. The statement also notes that an immigration judge ordered Melendez-Carranza removed from the United States on July 18, 2024, and that he was "encountered" on August 16, 2024, but the Biden DHS did nothing. Melendez-Carranza was caught entering the United States in May of 2016, after crossing the Rio Grande near Hebbronville, Texas. He was released on bond. Now he has been arrested for selling fentanyl near a school, and he has been linked to several overdoses of students from at least one Loudoun County high school. So, chalk this up as another failure of both the Obama and Biden administrations.

This is the kind of person Democrats are trying to protect. This is the kind of person Democrats want to allow to stay in the United States.

Repatriation should be Melendez-Carranza's ultimate fate, but he has charges to face in Loudoun County first.

On Aug. 20, Melendez-Carranza was taken into custody after executing search warrants. During the searches, authorities seized suspected narcotics and U.S. currency. Melendez-Carranza, who is originally from El Salvador, faces two counts of distribution of a controlled substance under Virginia Code 18.2-248 and one count of sale of drugs near certain properties under Virginia Code 18.2-255.2. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

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Loudoun County does comply with ICE detainers. If for any reason Isaac Melendez-Carranza is released from that local hoosegow, he will be sent back to El Salvador, where he should rightly have been all along.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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