Trump Goes Big for Rural America With Another $10 Billion Healthcare Investment

The Trump administration is continuing its investment in rural America, announcing Monday that it will be awarding an additional $10 billion to all 50 states to improve healthcare options for communities that have struggled with access to doctors and hospitals.

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This new funding will bring the total awards under the Rural Health Transformation Program to $20 billion, with another $30 billion scheduled to be distributed over the next three years.

According to a Monday announcement by Health and Human Services (HHS), these new monies will help states expand access to healthcare, recruit medical professionals, modernize medical facilities, and improve treatment for chronic diseases.

The need for such services is rising in America's underserved rural communities, whose populations, says Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, have shorter life spans than people living in more urban areas.

"Rural Americans have life expectancies three years shorter than their urban peers, but President Trump's Rural Health Transformation Program is funding the historic investments necessary to close that gap," Oz said.

More than 60 million Americans call rural communities home. Thanks to President Trump’s historic commitment to rural America, the Rural Health Transformation Program is making a real difference in how they receive care — and we’re not simply paying bills, we’re changing the system. As Year 2 begins, states are building on their first-year work to strengthen rural healthcare and make sure it’s delivering the right care for the people who need it. The goal: End the rural mortality penalty and build better healthcare for all Americans. — Dr. Oz CMS (@DrOzCMS) November 9, 2026

More than 60 million Americans call rural communities home. Thanks to President Trump’s historic commitment to rural America, the Rural Health Transformation Program is making a real difference in how they receive care — and we’re not simply paying bills, we’re changing the system. As Year 2 begins, states are building on their first-year work to strengthen rural healthcare and make sure it’s delivering the right care for the people who need it. The goal: End the rural mortality penalty and build better healthcare for all Americans.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emphasized in the announcement that states will have the flexibility to address their communities' particular needs rather than having to rely on a one-size-fits-all approach emanating from Washington, D.C.

"President Trump made a historic investment in rural America, and HHS is putting those resources to work in every state," Kennedy said.

The sizes of the new awards will vary by state, with Texas receiving the largest amount at nearly $282 million, followed by Alaska at approximately $273 million. New Jersey will receive the smallest award at roughly $142 million.

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