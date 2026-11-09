NEW Massie Moves to Force Hegseth Impeachment Vote READ MORE
DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Goes Big for Rural America With Another $10 Billion Healthcare Investment

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 09, 2026 2:23 PM
Advertisement
Trump Goes Big for Rural America With Another $10 Billion Healthcare Investment
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

The Trump administration is continuing its investment in rural America, announcing Monday that it will be awarding an additional $10 billion to all 50 states to improve healthcare options for communities that have struggled with access to doctors and hospitals.

Advertisement

This new funding will bring the total awards under the Rural Health Transformation Program to $20 billion, with another $30 billion scheduled to be distributed over the next three years.

According to a Monday announcement by Health and Human Services (HHS), these new monies will help states expand access to healthcare, recruit medical professionals, modernize medical facilities, and improve treatment for chronic diseases.

The need for such services is rising in America's underserved rural communities, whose populations, says Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, have shorter life spans than people living in more urban areas.

"Rural Americans have life expectancies three years shorter than their urban peers, but President Trump's Rural Health Transformation Program is funding the historic investments necessary to close that gap," Oz said.

Recommended
Adam Hamilton Just Threw a Big Wrench Into Democrat Revenge Plans - and He Won't Be the Only One Sister Toldjah Things Just Got Worse for Chuck Schumer's Hopes of Remaining Leader Nick Arama
Advertisement

More than 60 million Americans call rural communities home.

Thanks to President Trump’s historic commitment to rural America, the Rural Health Transformation Program is making a real difference in how they receive care — and we’re not simply paying bills, we’re changing the system.

As Year 2 begins, states are building on their first-year work to strengthen rural healthcare and make sure it’s delivering the right care for the people who need it.

The goal: End the rural mortality penalty and build better healthcare for all Americans.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emphasized in the announcement that states will have the flexibility to address their communities' particular needs rather than having to rely on a one-size-fits-all approach emanating from Washington, D.C.

"President Trump made a historic investment in rural America, and HHS is putting those resources to work in every state," Kennedy said.

The sizes of the new awards will vary by state, with Texas receiving the largest amount at nearly $282 million, followed by Alaska at approximately $273 million. New Jersey will receive the smallest award at roughly $142 million.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | HEALTHCARE | HHS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Adam Hamilton Just Threw a Big Wrench Into Democrat Revenge Plans - and He Won't Be the Only One

Adam Hamilton Just Threw a Big Wrench Into Democrat Revenge Plans - and He Won't Be the Only One

Sister Toldjah
Things Just Got Worse for Chuck Schumer's Hopes of Remaining Leader

Things Just Got Worse for Chuck Schumer's Hopes of Remaining Leader

Nick Arama
Gen Zers Are Heading to Red States, but There's a Political Catch

Gen Zers Are Heading to Red States, but There's a Political Catch

Becky Noble

Trending on RedState Videos